Courteney Cox Mocks Kanye West for Saying ‘Friends’ Isn't Funny

Not holding back. Courteney Cox chose to find humor in the situation after Kanye West slammed her show Friends.

Earlier this month, the rapper, 45, called the hit TV show “not funny” in since-deleted comments on Instagram. In the post, West addressed fake social media posts that were circulating under his name. He noted that although he didn’t write a tweet about Friends, he “wishes” he was the one who did.

Cox, 58, for her part, responded with a reaction video that showed her reading West’s criticism. During the clip, which was posted on Tuesday, September 6, the actress was listening to the musician’s song “Heartless” as she scrolled by his post.

“I bet the old Kayne thought Friends was funny,” the Scream star, who rose to fame as Monica Geller in the beloved sitcom, captioned the video, which ended with her turning off West’s music and walking away.

Friends, which aired from 1994 to 2004, focused on a group of friends living in New York City. The show starred Jennifer Aniston, Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

During its run on NBC, Friends was nominated for 62 Emmys and won the Outstanding Comedy Series awards in 2002. In May 2021, the cast reunited for the first time since the show originally wrapped for a two-hour special on HBO Max.

The Yeezy designer’s return to social media recently made headlines after he accused Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner of destroying his family. “Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made Kylie [Jenner] and Kim do,” he wrote via Instagram on Thursday, September 1. “Hollywood is a giant brothel. Pornography destroyed my family. I deal with the addiction [and] Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.”

West also called out his ex-wife, 41, for choosing the school their kids would attend. (The former couple share kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3.)

“Here is the through line. Gap having meetings about me without me … me not having a say on where my children go to school. Call me whatever names you want,” the businessman continued. “Call me whatever names you want. If you don’t understand why I will not back down on my businesses, my brands and my children then you’re the ones who are crazy.”

The Illinois native later claimed that he had “a good meeting with Kim about the schools.” He shared a a screenshot of a text message allegedly from the reality star, writing, “This is co-parenting.”

Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West in February 2021, previously offered a glimpse at the pair’s ups and downs when it comes to their post-split relationship. “We went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce. And then, you know, we started talking again and I went to the Donda premiere,” the KKW Beauty founder said on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in April. “I mean, he would still see the kids and stuff, him and I just took a minute of not talking and I think in all relationships, it’ll be like that.”

At the time, the beauty mogul noted that it took a lot of work to find a new normal. “We don’t really communicate, but I think that’s OK sometimes,” she explained. “And I think that we will. We always will. That’s just who I am. I spent a decade of my life with this person, and I just have so much love for him. So that’ll never change, but it doesn’t mean that they’re the right one for you and that’s OK too.”