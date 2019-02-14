The birds and the bees! Courteney Cox never talked about sex with her parents, but her mom, Courteney Copeland, helped set the mood before she lost her virginity.

“I didn’t learn anything. My mom never talked to me about one thing that I should have known,” the Friends alum, 54, revealed on the Wednesday, February 13, episode of the Late Late Show With James Corden. “I shouldn’t probably say this, but I will. I was a virgin until I was 21. We can be proud of that.”

Once things started getting serious with her beau, Copeland lent a helping hand. “I remember, I dated the guy for a long time and my mom was like, ‘OK, I think she’s going to be with him for a while.’ And she sent me a pair of underwear to try to, you know, womanhood,” the Cougar Town alum recalled. “And they were called Olga and I swear, the lace was about three-and-a-half, four inches, and then the cotton part. But they were so much better than the ones I was wearing, so I was really backwards when it came to that.”

Cox also gave a special shoutout to her 14-year-old daughter with ex-husband David Arquette: “Get that, Coco?”

Although the Scream actress didn’t feel comfortable asking her own mom for advice, she and Coco have a very close-knit relationship. Cox gushed about the joys of motherhood while chatting exclusively with Us Weekly in October 2018, noting that her favorite part is “just watching [Coco] evolve and grow. It’s an incredible experience.”

The Dirt actress, who ended her 13-year-marriage to Arquette, 47, in 2013, hopes to be a mom again. Cox revealed to NewBeauty in June 2017 that she “would love to have a baby” with boyfriend Johnny McDaid.

“I mean, I could carry someone else’s egg. I may be one of the older people doing it, but I would love to, with Johnny, that is,” she said at the time of the Snow Patrol rocker, 42. “I know it’s crazy, but I would.”

Cox and McDaid were previously engaged from June 2014 to December 2015, only to rekindle their romance in May 2016.

