Wanting a change. Christopher “CT” Tamburello’s estranged wife, Lilianet Solares, requested a custody shakeup for their 7-year-old son, five months after they filed for divorce.

Solares, 30, filed an emergency motion for “temporary relief to suspend all timesharing [and] for solo parental responsibility and other relief” on April 7, Us Weekly can confirm.

Her requests were ruled on during an emergency hearing via Zoom on Wednesday, April 12, resulting in the motions being “granted in part and denied in part,” according to court documents obtained by Us on Friday, April 14.

“The Wife’s request to suspend the Husband’s timesharing and parental responsibility is denied,” the judge concluded.

During the hearing, The Challenge star, 42, agreed to “not discuss or make public any intimate details regarding the parties’ litigation, settlement negotiations, the minor child.”

Tamburello also stated in open court that he wouldn’t make “any allegations towards the Wife including defamatory statements about the Wife, in any form, including but not limited to social media posts and/or interviews.”

Both parties signed off on keeping their divorce proceedings hidden from their son, CJ. Tamburello and Solares will not “make disparaging comments about the other parent,” per the docs.

An attorney was also appointed as “Guardian Ad Litem” for their son. CJ’s father is expected to cover 75 percent of the lawyer’s fees while his mother will be responsible for 25 percent. There will be a case management conference on Thursday, June 8, to further discuss the matter.

The Challenge: Double Agents alum filed for divorce in November 2022 after more than four years of marriage. The following month, Solares filed a request for their son to primarily live with her in the estranged couple’s marital home.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Cuba native, who married Tamburello in 2018, claimed in the December 2022 documents that “there is a tense and hostile environment in the home due to this litigation.” She stated in the filing she wanted to “keep the minor child apart from the litigation and protected from any stress that may be caused from the hostile situation between the parties.”

Last month, the duo agreed to temporary financial and custody arrangements. According to the March paperwork, Solares agreed to move out of their joint home and into a rental property, which the reality star has contributed $7,200 toward.

At the time, the TV personality and his ex agreed on a timesharing schedule that gives each parent alternating days with their son. In addition to the rental fee, Tamburello was ordered to provide temporary support of $761 a month to Solares.

Earlier this month, the nine-time Challenge winner opened up about his life post-split, revealing that he has lost “65 f—king pounds” amid the stress.

“I don’t know what the f—k happened, I don’t,” Tamburello said in an April 7 Instagram video, before detailing his ups and downs. “I’m tired of getting dragged. Look, I can look my mother, my father, my son, baby mama, her parents, too, [and] God in the eyes. … I can honestly say I’ve given you everything you asked for, including this divorce. Why am I getting dragged?”

He claimed in the clip that Solares “ain’t working, you ain’t got a car [and] the judge said, ‘No,’ you ain’t getting any more money because you’re a f—king mess,” seemingly referring to their alimony agreement.