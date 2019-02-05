Cynthia Bailey Asked a Stranger for a Selfie, Thinking He Was Tom Brady

Cynthia Bailey once poked fun at her Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Kenya Moore for saying, “Every day somebody thinks I’m Beyoncé,” but the model recently had an embarrassing mix-up of her own.

Bailey, 51, took to Instagram on Sunday, February 3, to share a story about how she asked a stranger for a selfie before Super Bowl LIII because she was positive that he was Tom Brady, the New England Patriots quarterback who ended up leading his team to victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

“Confession. I ran into this guy last night in the lobby of the St. Regis,” she captioned the snap. “I asked for a picture because I thought he was @tombrady. I really did. I did interviews on the [red] carpets last night saying how cool it was to bump into Tom Brady.”

Later on, the Bravo personality texted the selfie to her boyfriend, Fox Sports 1 sportscaster Mike Hill, “to share my excitement.” In her Instagram post, she included screenshots of their hilarious conversation.

“Who is that?” Hill, 48, asked his girlfriend, who matter-of-factly responded, “Tom Brady.”

“Baby….that’s not Tom Brady. Who told you that was Tom Brady? You didn’t post anything, did you?” the former ESPN host wrote back. Bailey replied with a see-no-evil monkey emoji before writing, “No I didn’t post it but I said I ran into him on the carpet. Soooooo embarrassed.”

When Hill asked the reality star whether she was the one who initiated the selfie, she confirmed. “I’m gonna need you…..as your SPORTSCASTER boyfriend ….NOT to not know who Tom Brady is,” he responded.

Eventually, Bailey acknowledged her mistake. “Looking back now at the picture, ok maybe he is not Tom’s long lost twin,” she continued in her Instagram caption. “But he could be his cousin right or nah? What y’all think? #superbowl2019 #happysuperbowl2019day #atlanta #tombrady #mefanningout #meandtombrady.”

After her post went viral, Bailey told BuzzFeed News that she now wants to “find out who Tom Shady really is” because the imposter “has some explaining to do.”

