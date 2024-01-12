The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband Peter Thomas was arrested for driving under the influence.

According to the booking sheet obtained by multiple outlets, Thomas, 63, was cited for multiple misdemeanors on Tuesday, January 9, while driving in Atlanta, including driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with expired tags, driving without a license, no proof of insurance, failure to maintain lane and violation of a traffic control device.

He was taken into custody but was released on bail several hours later.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Thomas received several restrictions after posting bail. He must abstain from drinking alcohol or drugs, undergo random drug tests and is prohibited from owning firearms. Further details surrounding the restaurateur’s arrest have not been revealed nor has he publicly addressed the incident.

Thomas was previously arrested in 2019 for allegedly writing fraudulent checks. After he was released that March, he denied the claims.

“I understand the seriousness of the allegations that have been filed against me, however, the allegations are false,” Thomas told Us Weekly in a statement. “I do have faith in the judicial process and have no doubt that I will be acquitted from any wrongdoing. While I can offer no further information about this incident, I do confirm that my attorney is handling this matter expeditiously.”

Thomas rose to fame when he appeared on RHOA, beginning in season 3, alongside then-girlfriend Bailey. The couple’s subsequent engagement, wedding and divorce were prominently featured on the show. Thomas left the series following his 2013 split from Bailey, now 56.

After their divorce, Bailey moved on with Mike Hill and they got married in October 2020. They split two years later in October 2022.

“In the beginning, it was the distance. And then, it was me going into my next chapter, transitioning into a different career,” Bailey told Us of her divorce at the time. “You know, he’s transitioning into different careers with job situations. So we both had a lot going on, and honestly, when I left Housewives I moved to a different city, a different house, and a different career I had to focus on.”

Following her split, Bailey reconnected with Thomas.

“Peter reached out to me,” she told Page Six in October 2022. “He said he just wishes me the best. He told me I was a queen and that I deserve the best, so that was really, really nice.”

Bailey ultimately exited RHOA in September 2021 and has since seemingly traded her peach for a diamond, making a cameo on season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In a recent episode, Bailey was one of Kyle Richards’ guests at her now-infamous CBD dinner.