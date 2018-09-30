Reaching out. Dakota Johnson offered to lend an ear to female audience members attending the Global Citizen Festival in New York City on Saturday, September 29, by giving out her phone number and email address.

Addressing the crowd, the Fifty Shades Freed star asked for them to call her and share their stories of adversity.

WATCH: Actress Dakota Johnson shares her phone number on #GlobalCitizen stage and encourages women to call her: "This is my phone number, and I want you to call me. And I want you to tell me your story in a voicemail." https://t.co/vnTTLys9ru pic.twitter.com/NoKRHbb754 — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 30, 2018

“I don’t want to speak. I would rather listen,” she said on stage with her phone number, 212-653-8806, displayed on a large sign behind her. “I care what you have to say and I want to help you, women and girls around the world, tell your story … This is my phone number and I want you to call me and I want you to tell me your story in a voicemail. Or I want you to send me a message at dakota.johnson@globalcitizen.org. And I want you to tell me what you’ve gone through as a woman or a girl in the world that’s been suffering.”

The actress, 28, continued: “And if we don’t speak the same language, that’s OK, we have a team for that, we’ll translate it. And if you’re gonna threaten to hurt me, we have a team for that, too! Together with Global Citizen, I’m going to compile these stories. And I’m gonna get them heard so that I can amplify your voice. And together I think we can achieve a world where she is equal.”

The number turned out to be real, with a recorded message saying, “This is Dakota Johnson please leave a voicemail after the tone and I will record and share your story so we can live in a world where she is equal. Thank you.”

Johnson’s boyfriend, Chris Martin, was also on-hand at the festival, performing and calming the crowds after a barrier collapse as ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow married Brad Falchuk in the Hamptons.

Other performers at the event included Janet Jackson, Shawn Mendes and Cardi B, who performed her first show since giving birth to daughter Kulture.

