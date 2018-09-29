Chris Martin performed at the Global Citizen Festival in NYC as his ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, prepared to wed Brad Falchuk 100 miles away in the Hamptons on Saturday, September 29.

The Coldplay singer, 41, who split from the Oscar winner in 2014 after 10 years of marriage, sang at the annual event held in Central Park’s Great Lawn. The festival, which started in 2012, was also set to feature performances from John Legend, Janet Jackson and Cardi B.

As Martin took the stage, Paltrow — who shares daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12, with the rocker — was prepping for her wedding to the Glee producer, with large white tents set up on the lawn of her East Hampton, New York, house.

Falchuk, 47, was spotted driving himself to the nuptials, while Jerry Seinfeld, who’d held a rehearsal dinner for the couple at his Hamptons home on Friday, September 28, was also seen arriving, as were Steven Spielberg and Robert Downey Jr. Cameron Diaz and her husband, Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden, were also in attendance.

Us Weekly broke the news in November 2017 that Paltrow, 46, and Falchuk were engaged after more than three years of dating. The Iron Man star famously referred to her amicable breakup with Martin as a “conscious uncoupling.”

He is now dating Dakota Johnson and the pair have gotten Paltrow’s seal of approval. “Gwyneth is happy if Chris is happy,” a source told Us in January. “She only wants the best for him.”

