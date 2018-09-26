Babies on the brain! Dancing With the Stars couple Emma Slater and Sasha Farber are eager to start a family after tying the knot in March.

Slater, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly at the ABC series’ 27th premiere on Tuesday, September 25, that she and Farber, 34, are “totally planning for kids” after their positive experience working with youngsters on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors.

“I was so amazed by my team. Every single performance was spot-on,” she gushed of working with Dance Moms star Elliana Walmsley and Raven Home’s Jason Maybaum. “They did it to the best of their ability and they did it amping every single time. It was the best experience and I wasn’t sure what to expect going in. But it’s life-changing and it’s made me want to have kids so bad! In fact, I want these two. I just want to steal them.”

But the British ballroom pro isn’t sure if she wants her kids to enter the dance world. “I spoke to Sasha about that … I don’t want to pressure [them]. Whatever they want to do, I will be that mom that will take them anywhere they want to go,” she gushed. “[I’ll] support their dreams, their aspirations, feed them. Feed them food, but also feed their souls! I want them to be involved in everything and I will definitely make sure I can support them in every way.”

Garber echoed a similar sentiment during his chat with Us. “I want to have kids. I don’t know if I’ll put them in dance, because I’d be too nervous, or I’d go watch them and be scared and think I jinxed them or something,” he joked. “But this show definitely makes me want to have kids, like, even more.”

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors premieres on ABC Sunday, October 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

