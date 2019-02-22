Danielle-Jonas-Fires-Back-After-Being-Accused-of-Shading-Priyanka-Chopra

No family drama here. Danielle Jonas slammed speculation that she subtly shaded her sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, with a birthday message to Sophie Turner.

Jonas, 32, celebrated Turner’s 23rd birthday on Tuesday, February 21, by posting a picture with her soon-to-be sister-in-law on Instagram along with a sweet caption. “Happy birthday @sophiet!! my girls and I are so blessed to have you in our lives, they can’t get enough of their aunt sophie,” the Married to Jonas alum wrote. “You deserve the world and i hope you’re having an amazing birthday! love you.”

Some fans took the message to be a diss toward the Isn’t It Romantic star, 36, who married Nick Jonas in December. One Instagram user wrote, “The low-key shade in this tho. I love sassy Dani,” to which another replied, “I read it the same way… shade against priyanka right.”

Danielle quickly fired back and denied meaning any harm with her words. “Nope no shade about Priyanka,” she responded. “It’s just Sophie’s birthday so I wanted to say happy birthday. I think everyone should stop with thinking that we don’t like Priyanka she is lovely. Iam [sic] so over people trying to make a problem.” The New Jersey native has since turned off comments on the post.

Speculation that Danielle and the Quantico alum don’t get along started when Dani skipped Chopra Jonas’ bachelorette party in November 2018. However, the former E! personality explained that she missed the bash because she was in the process of “moving to another house.”

“Wish I could have gone,” Danielle commented on a pic of Chopra Jonas posing with the Game of Thrones star. “I’m glad you guys are having fun!”

While both Dani and her husband of nine years, Kevin Jonas, made the trip to India when Nick, 26, and the Baywatch star said “I do,” their daughters — Alena, 5, and Valentina, 2 — remained home.

Joe Jonas and Turner got engaged in October 2017 and plan to tie the knot in France this summer, a source previously told Us Weekly. “Sophie’s great,” Kevin, 31, gushed to Us in May 2018. “We’re really excited to have her part of the family.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!