Soaking up the sun! Danny Amendola was spotted hitting the beach with some friends on Tuesday, November 6, just days after Us Weekly confirmed he and ex girlfriend Olivia Culpo had split.

The 33-year-old professional football player sported a casual look for the outing, wearing sunglasses, a black T-shirt and dark jean shorts. Amendola added to the sporty vibe with untied nike sneakers and striped crew socks.

Amendola appeared to be enjoying his day out in Miami and looked engaged with his cellphone as he and two pals sat near the sand. The Miami Dolphins star and his friends were at the same beach that the NFL player recently lounged at with sports reporter Bianca Peters, first sparking speculation he and Culpo, 26, had called it quits on their romance.

An insider tells Us that the exes’ busy work lives was something that stood in the way of their relationship, noting it wasn’t “the greatest match,” since he was focused on football.

“Danny and Olivia are just two different people,” the insider added. “He did care for her, and they tried to make it work. But they just weren’t a good match. They both realize that now.”

A source previously told Us that Amendola and Peters “met the night before” their October 27, hangout. “All their friends met up at the beach on Saturday,” the source added at the time. “Bianca has no plans to hang out with Danny again. It was just a Saturday at the beach.”

Days later, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model showed off a new piece of jewelry (a Rolex watch valued at around $12,000) that she seemingly planned to gift Amendola.

“Looks like this is my present now,” Culpo captioned a picture of the large timepiece on her Instagram Story on November 2. “HAPPY BDAY TO ME.” The photo was posted the same day the Texas native celebrated his 33rd birthday.

This is the second time Culpo and Amendola have split. The former pair broke up in March after two years of dating, but ultimately decided to give their romance another shot in June.

