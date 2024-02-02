Darius Rucker and Kate Quigley‘s tumultuous relationship is making headlines amid his legal issues.

Rucker started dating Quigley in 2020, the same year he and his wife of 20 years, Beth Leonard, announced their divorce. Rucker and Quigley became Instagram official in September 2020.

The twosome split sometime in 2021, but that didn’t stop her from firing back at him via social media in the years that followed.

Keep scrolling to relive Rucker and Quigley’s short-lived romance:

September 2020

The duo confirmed their relationship with a social media post. “Can’t tell ya how much I love these two. ♥,” Quigley captioned an Instagram photo of her, Rucker and their mutual friend.

May 2021

After keeping their romance out of the spotlight, Rucker and Quigley called it quits. Quigley last shared a photo with him in May 2021.

September 2021

Quigley was hospitalized after a suspected group fentanyl overdose. She survived while friends Fuquan “Fu” Johnson, Enrico Colangeli and Natalie Williamson died after allegedly using cocaine that had been laced with fentanyl at a party in California. During an appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Rucker spoke about the near-fatal overdose.

Rucker told the outlet his ex-girlfriend was “doing great,” adding, “She’s coming out of that. I’m glad that she’s doing that.”

In response to Rucker’s public statement, Quigley requested that her ex not speak about her health.

“Hi Darius, Could u plz refrain from making public comments about my health or well-being since u haven’t called once to see how i’m doing & have no clue?” she wrote via X at the time. “Thanks Boo Boo!!!”

February 2024

Rucker was charged on two counts of simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance and one count of a violation of the state’s vehicle registration law. He was released on a $10,500 bond.

“Darius Rucker is fully cooperating with authorities related to misdemeanor charges,” his lawyer, Mark Puryear, told Us in a statement.

Quigley addressed the news about Rucker’s arrest, writing via X, “Yes. I’ve heard. All I can say is Karma. ♥”

She then posted and deleted a picture of herself with her tongue out in a bikini. “Mood when u hear your d-bag ex got arrested. 😋❤️. #Karma,” she captioned the Instagram post.