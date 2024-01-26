Daryl Sabara gave an unfiltered tour of his and wife Meghan Trainor‘s house, which included a glimpse at her supply of laxatives.

Sabara, 31, joined in on a TikTok trend with his Thursday, January 25, video, where he walked around the couple’s home. “I’m Meghan Trainor’s husband, of course I’m all about the bass. No treble,” he said as Trainor, 30, asked him what was going on.

The clip featured a cameo from Sabara and Trainor’s close friend Chris Olsen. “I’m Meghan Trainor’s husband, of course I have to deal with Chris Olsen being here all the time,” Sabara told the camera as Olsen stood behind him.

“I’m Meghan Trainor’s husband, of course I have to have Miralax on deck,” Sabara joked while grabbing a handful of the laxative medication. Trainor could be heard in the background saying her husband’s name in outrage.

In the video, Sabara also showed off Trainor’s musical achievements, a recording studio in their basement and the pair’s cardboard cutouts of themselves.

This isn’t the first time that Sabara and Trainor have overshared about their lives. The singer previously surprised fans when she discussed the special feature that she and Sabara had installed in their home.

“We just got a new house, and we did construction,” Trainor said on the “Why Won’t You Date Me?” podcast in October 2021. “Nobody knows this, but in our bathroom, there was one toilet, and a lot of times in the middle of the night when we’re with the baby, we’ve got to pee at the same time. So I was like, ‘Can we please have two toilets next to each other?’”

She added: “We got two toilets sitting next to each other, and we’ve only pooped together twice. We pee at the same time a lot.”

After the revelation made headlines, Trainor defended discussing the duo’s bathroom habits. “I thought someone might be interested in it, I didn’t think it would go viral the way it did — to the point where it affected our relationship,” she said on an episode of the “Pretty Basic” podcast in July 2022. “Daryl was like, ‘You need to stop.’ I said ‘Why? People love it!’”

Sabara and Trainor originally met at a party in 2014 but didn’t cross paths again until they were set up on a double date years later. Following one year of dating, the pair got engaged and exchanged vows in 2019. They have since expanded their family with sons Riley, 2, and Barry, 6 months.

Before their second child’s arrival, Trainor got candid about their “painful” sexual experiences. “[It’s] to the point where I’m like, ‘Is it all in?’ And he’s like, ‘Just the tip,’” she shared on the “Workin’ on It” podcast in April 2023. “And I’m like, ‘I can’t do any more.’ I don’t know how to fix that.”

The Grammy winner admitted she couldn’t “walk” after having sex, which became more difficult when she welcomed their first son.

“[It] took so long to even consider having sex. As he would penetrate, I would be like, ‘Ow, ow, ow.’ [It was] to the point where I had to ice myself after,” Trainor added. “I’m like, ‘Please, no, for so many reasons.’ I’m like, ‘Don’t look at me. I don’t like this. This hurts way worse.’”

Trainor noted that transcendental meditation helped ease the discomfort but said she would fall asleep “every time” during the exercises.