Size matters. Meghan Trainor did not spare any details while discussing her “painful” sexual experiences with husband Daryl Sabara.

“[It’s] to the point where I’m like, ‘Is it all in?’ And he’s like, ‘Just the tip,’” the singer, 29, shared on the “Workin’ On It” podcast earlier this month. “And I’m like, ‘I can’t do anymore.’ I don’t know how to fix that. I wish I could make Daryl smaller. It’s painful, dude.”

Trainor, who is currently expecting her second child with Sabara, 30, “can’t walk” after having sex with the actor due to pain from her vaginismus diagnosis. “I thought that every woman walking around was always in pain during and after sex,” she said. “I was like, ‘Doc, are you telling me that I could have sex and not feel a single bit of pain?'”

According to Trainor, her sexual activities with the Spy Kids star became more difficult after they welcomed son Riley in February 2021.

“[It] took so long to even consider having sex. As he would penetrate, I would be like, ‘Ow, ow, ow.’ To the point when I was making this baby, I had to ice myself after. And we’re not crazy, I’m a starfish, I go, ‘Get it done.’ We’re having fun, it’s great. Get it done. And then I’m icing myself and I go, ‘There’s gotta be another way,'” recalled the “All About That Bass” artist, who referred to Sabara as a “big boy.”

Trainor felt a burning sensation following the “nightmare” intercourse. “I’m like ‘Please, no, for so many reasons.’ I’m like, ‘Don’t look at me. I don’t like this. This hurts way worse,’” she said before adding how getting on top caused her more pain.

The “Mother” performer has tried transcendental meditation to ease the discomfort but has so far fallen asleep “every time.” Trainor has been no stranger to discussing intimate details of her personal life since getting married to Sabara in 2019.

During her first pregnancy, the Massachusetts native opened up about an unusual side effect of expecting a baby.

“Maybe this is weird, but mentally I can’t have sex while our son is in between us,” she said on the Today show in November 2020. “All my pregnancy apps say it feels really good. But all I can think about is that there’s a little boy in my belly.”

Trainor later raised eyebrows when she discussed the special feature she had installed in the couple’s home.

“We just got a new house, and we did construction,” she said on the “Why Won’t You Date Me?” podcast in October 2021. “Nobody knows this, but in our bathroom, there was one toilet, and a lot of time in the middle of the night when we’re with the baby, we’ve got to pee at the same time. So I was like, ‘Can we please have two toilets next to each other?’”

The “Hopeless Romance” singer added: “We got two toilets sitting next to each other, and we’ve only pooped together twice. We pee at the same time a lot.”