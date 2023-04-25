Double the fun. Pregnant Meghan Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, revealed the sex of their second child — with a little help from their son, Riley, 2.

Having previously revealed the sex of their first child on The Kelly Clarkson Show in October 2020, the couple returned to unveil their big news on the show’s Tuesday, April 25, episode. But rather than Trainor, 29, and Sabara, 30, sharing the baby’s gender, the couple played a video clip of Riley, in which he joyfully announces, “It’s a boy!”

The news was met by cheers and applause from the daytime talk show’s audience, as well as excitement from host Kelly Clarkson, who told the pair, “I love that Riley did it.”

The announcement comes nearly three months after the “Mother” singer announced she and the Spy Kids star were expecting baby No. 2, sharing a photo of herself holding ultrasound pics via Instagram on January 30. “BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER @darylsabara 🥹🥰,” Trainor captioned the post.

Despite her joy about becoming a mother of two, the musician previously opened up about how her second pregnancy got off to a scary start. In a February interview with E! News, Trainor stated that she experienced two rounds of implantation bleeding after becoming pregnant — which just so happened to coincide with her latest period — leading her to believe she was experiencing a pregnancy loss.

“Not to get gnarly, but I had so much bleeding in the beginning that I didn’t think I was pregnant,” she shared. A doctor later advised her to continue to take pregnancy tests at home and to expect a negative result. But that was not the case, as Trainor added: “It was positive, positive, positive, positive every day.”

Riley, for his part, experienced a few health scares upon his birth in February 2021. “It was one of those horror stories where he didn’t cry,” the “All About That Bass” singer said during an appearance on the Today show later that year. “He didn’t make noise when he came out. I was like, ‘Why isn’t he crying?’ Then they told me he was having breathing issues.”

Noting that she only got to see her newborn for “one second” before he was taken away to receive medical care, the “Made You Look” singer added, “It was definitely a rough start. But we’re so lucky we got to bring him home after five days.”

In September 2022, Trainor shared the “really f—ked up” reason that Riley experienced health issues upon his birth. “They kept asking me if I was on antidepressants during the pregnancy, and I was, but on the lowest dose possible, and all my doctors said it was safe and wouldn’t affect him,” she told Romper at the time.

The How I Met Your Father alum’s sex reveal also comes the same month she apologized for making a negative comment about teachers while expressing her frustration over mass school shootings in America on an episode of her and brother Ryan Trainor’s “Workin’ On It” podcast.

“Teachers of TikTok and teachers of the world, I recently said ‘F teachers’ on the podcast and it’s not how I feel,” Meghan said in an April 23 TikTok video. “I was fired up because we were talking about how sending your kid to school here in America is so horrific.”