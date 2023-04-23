Meghan Trainor has apologized for her “careless” comments about teachers and her intentions to homeschool her children as a result.

“Teachers of TikTok and teachers of the world, I recently said ‘F teachers’ on the podcast and it’s not how I feel,” the pregnant “Mother” songstress, 29, said in a candid Sunday, April 23, TikTok video. “I was fired up because we were talking about how sending your kid to school here in America is so horrific.”

Trainor — who shares son Riley, 2, with husband Daryl Sabara — and her brother Ryan Trainor had welcomed influencer Trisha Paytas to their joint “Workin’ On It” podcast to chat about parenthood. Paytas, for her part, welcomed daughter Malibu with husband Moses Hacmon in September 2022.

“We’re homeschooling our kids,” the “All About that Bass” singer quipped during the Wednesday, April 19, episode. “Everyone on TikTok is like, ‘This is what it’s like having kids in America. I have a bulletproof backpack.’ I was like, f—k all that.”

Meghan was referring to the epidemic of mass shootings, with one of the recent tragedies occurring last month at Nashville’s The Covenant School, in which a 28-year-old woman opened fire in the primary school and killed three teachers and three students. Authorities later shot and killed the perpetrator on the scene.

Paytas, 34, agreed with the former Voice U.K. judge’s remarks, adding that she also worried about potential bullies and teachers. “F—k teachers, dude,” Meghan interrupted.

The Grammy winner has since claimed that both she and the Spy Kids star, 30, had been bullied by their former educators and that hearing Paytas’ own story made her feel angry.

“I did not mean [to say that about] all teachers,” Meghan said on Sunday. “I love teachers, I fight for teachers. I think they have the hardest job and they are the most underpaid. They are the most unappreciated when they literally raise all of us. I don’t want to make excuses, I just want to [say] I am so sorry.”

She continued: “I am so sorry to any teachers I made feel bad and I will remind myself that my words definitely could have a consequence and I will be more careful.”

The Dear Future Mama author also thanked TikTok user @GalsGotMoxie for raising awareness about her unkind comments.

“I am sorry for being careless with my words. I LOVE teachers and I am here for you ❤️,” Meghan captioned her TikTok video. “Let’s work to make schools a better place together.”

The “Dear Future Husband” artist and Sabara first became parents in February 2021, welcoming son Riley. The pair, who wed in 2018, revealed in January that they are expecting baby No. 2.