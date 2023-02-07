A scary time. Meghan Trainor revealed that the early days of her latest pregnancy left her worried that she was experiencing a miscarriage.

“Not to get gnarly, but I had so much bleeding in the beginning that I didn’t think I was pregnant,” the “All About That Bass” songstress, 29, told E! News in an interview published on Tuesday, February 7, explaining that she experienced two rounds of implantation bleeding that aligned with her period.

The Massachusetts native went on to say that she was “stoked” after getting a positive result on a pregnancy test, but her excitement was short-lived. “And then an hour later, I was like, ‘Oh, here’s my period,'” she recalled. “It was tough.”

The Dear Future Mama author talked to her doctor, who advised her to continue taking pregnancy tests at home. “Because I was like, ‘I still feel pregnant. I feel like I have the flu,'” the pop star explained. “[The doctor] was like, ‘Well, keep testing. You should be negative in the next few days.’ And it was positive, positive, positive, positive every day.”

After taking a blood test to check her hormones, Trainor learned that she was already 10 weeks along, despite thinking she might have been only six weeks pregnant. “I was like, ‘Yeah!'” she quipped.

The “No” singer and her husband, Daryl Sabara, shared the happy news with fans last month. “BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER @darylsabara,” Trainor wrote via Instagram on January 30 alongside a printout of ultrasound images.

She later shared an Instagram video of the moment she learned she is expecting. “That s–t lit up so fast,” she said in the Friday, February 3, clip, referring to a home pregnancy test.

The Grammy winner and the Spy Kids actor, 30, are already the parents of son Riley, who turns 2 on Wednesday, February 8.

Last year, the “Lips Are Movin” artist exclusively told Us Weekly that she wanted another baby but wasn’t quite ready to commit to another pregnancy. “If I could’ve got pregnant months ago, I would’ve,” she explained in August 2022. “We’re just busy and I don’t want to be, like, nauseous while doing all this fun stuff. … But November, December, I’mma be trying to get knocked up.”

Trainor added that she was hoping to add a baby girl to the family and was already thinking about how she might improve her chances of having one. “I would love a daughter,” she said at the time. “I’m gonna eat acidy foods ’cause I heard that helps you get a daughter.”