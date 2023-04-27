No family secrets! Meghan Trainor revealed that her and husband Daryl Sabara’s sex life is often a topic of conversation with her siblings.

“I live with my whole family. My brothers live in my house,” the pregnant star, 29, told Access on Wednesday, April 26, referring to relatives Ryan and Justin Trainor.

Meghan recalled warning her crew when she and Sabara, 30, were working on conceiving baby No. 2. “I was like, ‘Hey, we’re trying for a baby tonight.’ I’m announcing it,” the “Dear Future Husband” songstress recalled. “I’m also obsessed with the science of it, so I’m like, ‘Guys, if I’m pregnant, I’m implanting right now!’”

The Grammy winner noted that her brothers weren’t as thrilled by her oversharing. “They’re like, ‘Ugh.’ And I’m like, ‘Well it’s so cool!’” Meghan said.

The Massachusetts native added: “They’re my best friends. They’re gonna hear it whether they like it or not.”

Meghan then clarified that she doesn’t have a code word when she and the Spy Kids star, who already share son Riley, 2, are going to have sex.

“I don’t say like, ‘We’re trying tonight,’” she told the outlet. “I’ll be like, ‘We’re trying. We’ve been trying’ when I’m talking to my bro.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The “Mother” singer further explained that she wants to be “an open book with everyone” because talking about sex, motherhood and more with her fans “makes me feel more normal.” Meghan noted that she likes it when “people are like, ‘Girl, me too.’”

The Dear Future Mama author is known for her unfiltered revelations, which she often shares on her and brother Ryan’s “Workin’ on It” podcast.

Earlier this month, Meghan told her listeners that sex with Sabara, whom she wed in 2018, is “painful” due to his “big boy” size.

“[It’s] to the point where I’m like, ‘Is it all in?’ And he’s like, ‘Just the tip,’” she shared on the April podcast. “And I’m like, ‘I can’t do anymore.’ I don’t know how to fix that. I wish I could make Daryl smaller. It’s painful, dude.”

The “All About That Bass” songstress revealed that she “can’t walk” after having sex with the Green Inferno actor due to the pain caused from her vaginismus diagnosis. According to Meghan, it took her “so long to even consider having sex” after giving birth to their son Riley in February 2021.

While trying to conceive their second child, the “Made You Look” artist confessed she would have to “ice” herself to ease the pain.