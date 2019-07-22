David Spade opened up about the death of his late sister-in-law Kate Spade one year after her passing in a new interview.

“I feel like Katy wouldn’t have done it, five minutes later,” he told the New York Times in a piece published on Monday, July 22. “But these things happen and there’s no going back.”

The Rules of Engagement actor, 55, who is gearing up for a new talk show on Comedy Central called Lights Out With David Spade, also recalled his brother Andy Spade‘s wife’s tendency to be a homebody. “Katy was so funny,” he told the publication. “I don’t know if agoraphobic is the word, but she didn’t like to mingle a lot; she’d have people at her house and she was always so funny.”

The iconic fashion designer died of suicide by hanging at the age of 55 after being found “unconscious and unresponsive” by her housekeeper on June 5, 2018.

Her family gave a statement to the Associated Press at the time: “We are all devastated by today’s tragedy. We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time.”

Kate’s namesake brand, which she stepped down from in 2007, also gave a statement to Us Weekly. “Although Kate has not been affiliated with the brand for more than a decade, she and her husband and creative partner, Andy, were the founders of our beloved brand. Kate will be dearly missed. Our thoughts are with Andy and the entire Spade family at this time.”

David also lost his stepfather to suicide at the age of 15. The comedian broke his silence on Kate’s death via Twitter on June 6: “Katy at my book signing,” he captioned a photo of himself with the businesswoman. “I love this pic of her. So pretty. I don’t think everyone knew how f–king funny she was. … Its a rough world out there people. Try to hang on.”

Andy, 56, who had amicably separated from Kate 10 months ahead of her death, revealed in a statement that same day that his spouse had been struggling with anxiety and depression “for years.” “She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives,” the statement read. “We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy. There was no indication and no warning that she would do this. It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn’t her. There were personal demons she was battling.”

The former couple shared daughter Frances, 14.

The Black Sheep star gushed over Kate’s memory later that month. “She was such a beautiful, lovely, great spirit that obviously will be missed,” he said.

Andy, meanwhile, paid tribute to his former love on the anniversary of her death.

“You were illumines [sic] and we feel your presence wherever we go,” he wrote on Instagram. “I want to thank you for all the wonderful gifts you gave me over the years. For your beauty, intelligence and grace under pressure. For your boundless generosity, unflappable honesty and kindness to all living things. For your strength, courage and conviction to your ideals. For your belief in me and so many others. For your infectious laughter and sharp wit. There is no dull moment with you.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

