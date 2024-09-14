Dean McDermott is signing off for now.

The Canadian actor, 57, announced his departure from social media via Instagram on Friday, September 13.

“Good bye Social Media It’s been fun … NOT !!!!!” McDermott captioned what appears to be a black-and-white stock photo of a hammer smashing an iPhone.

The Pretty Hard Cases star’s post received mixed reactions from his followers, one of whom wrote, “Awe no! You have fans, we love your work and we stand behind you and we like seeing what you’re working on,” while another added, “I’m quitting very soon. People are disgraceful. Going to spend all my free time with animals, nature, and things that bring joy.”

A separate social media user, however, questioned McDermott’s tactic of announcing leaving social media via social media.

“No need to announce your departure! Just leave lol,” they wrote.

Though it is unclear what prompted McDermott to step back from social media, he’s most recently used it to celebrate positive things in his life.

In July, McDermott reflected on reaching his one-year mark of sobriety.

“Last week was an incredible week of love, hugs and recovery. Thank you to my Sponsor, my Sponsee Brothers and everyone in the fellowship for celebrating my 1 year birthday,” he wrote. “A special thanks to @_harmonyplace J,D and H for saving my life. If you’re struggling with addiction, just surrender and ask for help. We’re here waiting for you, to love you, until you love yourself. A beautiful life awaits you. Just reach out your hand.”

McDermott first opened up about his struggle with substance abuse in an interview with the Daily Mail in December last year.

“Alcohol made me feel good enough. I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn’t — it ended up in isolation,” he told the outlet. “It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week and a handful of [prescription medications] by myself with a beautiful family in the other room.”

According to McDermott, his addiction was a catalyst in his split from estranged wife Tori Spelling.

“That’s what it led to and that’s what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori,” he recalled. “I couldn’t do it anymore. I couldn’t live that life anymore. I was tired of the anger and the yelling.”

Spelling, 51, and McDermott have weathered many ups and downs in the public eye since exchanging vows in 2006. The former couple, who share sons Liam, 17, Finn, 12, and Beau, 7; and daughters Stella, 16, and Hattie, 12, have sparked split speculation several times.

In June 2023, McDermott made headlines when he posted — and later deleted — a split announcement. The former couple are now on the same page when it comes to the end of their marriage, though, as Spelling filed for divorce in March, listing the date of separation as June 17, 2023.

McDermott has since found love with Lily Calo, while Spelling has moved on with Ryan Cramer.