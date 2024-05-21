Dean McDermott and Lily Calo's Relationship Timeline

Dean McDermott has found new love with girlfriend Lily Cal0.
Six months after McDermott and his estranged wife, Tori Spelling, called it quits following 17 years of marriage he moved on with Calo. The pair were first spotted holding hands around Los Angeles in October 2023. A few days later, they were seen kissing at the Los Angeles International Airport.
Spelling later confirmed Calo had met her and McDermott’s five children. (The exes share sons Liam, 17, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, and daughters Stella, 15, and Hattie, 12. McDermott is also father to son Jack, 25, whom he shares with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.)
“My soon-to-be ex has a girlfriend – a live-in girlfriend – who has met the kids,” Spelling said on her “Misspelling” podcast in April 2024. “And I like her. I actually really like her. She’s supportive of him. They keep each other accountable. They’re sober.”
The following month, McDermott and Calo reached another relationship milestone when they went Instagram official.
“Sometimes ya just gotta put on your best duds and take your girl to The Magic Castle. Cuz she’s Magic!! 🎩#mylovey,” he captioned a photo with Calo.
Keep scrolling to learn more about McDermott and Calo’s relationship:
October 2023
McDermott and Calo were spotted for the first time together holding hands while walking around Los Angeles. A few days later, they were photographed kissing at Los Angeles International Airport.
“It became clear things were over with Tori, and one thing led to another,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.
March 2024
Spelling was seen greeting McDermott and Calo with hugs at a party at Dave & Busters in Los Angeles.
That same month, McDermott credited Calo and Spelling for being by his side throughout his journey with sobriety.
“[Lily’s] a great support for me,” he told Page Six. “We check in with each other every day and keep each other accountable. … Tori has always been my biggest supporter, my biggest fan. She just wants me to be happy, bottom line, and she’s such an incredible woman that way.”
April 2024
Spelling shared on her “Misspelling” podcast that Calo had met the kids and that she really “like[s] her.”
“She’s supportive of him. They keep each other accountable. They’re sober,” she said at the time, adding that it’s a “whole different” world with Calo in the mix.
May 2024
McDermott and Calo went Instagram official after nearly eight months of dating.
Deal of the DayAct Fast — Crocs Are 25% Off Today! View Deal
“Sometimes ya just gotta put on your best duds and take your girl to The Magic Castle. Cuz she’s Magic!! 🎩#mylovey,” McDermott wrote alongside a photo of him and Calo.
Calo, for her part, shared a sweet photo of her and Dermott to her account.
“I’ve got peace and I’ve got love ♥️ #grateful heart,” she captioned the photo.