No, Bachelor in Paradise alums Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes did not actually become “born-again virgins” ahead of their wedding.

When appearing on the “Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast” on Friday, September 15, host Ben Higgins questioned why Unglert, 32, joked about abstaining from sex before his wedding to Miller-Keyes, 28.

“Dean’s just talking out of his butt again,” Miller-Keyes responded. “You were like, ‘That would be so cool if we didn’t have sex until the wedding.’ … So, we would become born-again virgins.”

Higgins was quick to assume they didn’t follow through with the thought. “We’re nine days away, I’m assuming this is no longer part of the plan?” he joked, receiving laughs from his guests and cohost Ashley Iaconetti.

“Yeah, we’re going straight to hell,” Unglert quipped.

Unglert first proposed the born-again virgins idea to his fiancée on their “Help! We Suck at Being Newlyweds” podcast with cohost Jared Haibon.

“I think before our wedding, Caelynn, we should go through a process to be born-again virgins,” he said during the August 3 episode. “I wonder what that would look like … what kind of hoops would we have to jump through in order to get that confirmed with the church or whoever that might be.”

While Unglert wanted to go into their wedding day as “pure,” Miller-Keyes noted that it “would never happen” because he isn’t a fan of the church.

“I’d still do it, you know I think it would be fun to say we both lost our virginities on our wedding night,” Unglert added.

Miller-Keyes seemed to take the idea more seriously, saying that it would be “based on faith,” noting they would have to take part in “months of prayer.”

Unglert, for his part, joked about getting “an online certificate,” similar to becoming a minister.

“It’s probably all on the same website,” Haibon chimed in. “You can get ordained, you can get Groupons for skiing and you can get a certificate to be a born-again virgin.”

Unglert and Miller-Keyes, who are set to get married later this month, left Bachelor in Paradise as a couple following the show’s sixth season, which aired in 2019. Us Weekly confirmed in October 2022 that they were engaged.

Since then, the couple has shared details about their wedding plans — including the ceremony location in Colorado.

“This is one of my favorite trips of all time and I’m very sad to leave. We found our wedding venue and we got the date locked in, Miller-Keyes gushed in a vlog from January. “I’ve got my dresses, Dean is gonna pick out his ux. We’re on our way to getting married!”