Dean Unglert Tells Caelynn Miller-Keyes They Should Become ‘Born-Again Virgins’ Before Wedding

By

Dean Unglert had a unique proposition for fiancée Caelynn Miller-Keyes ahead of their upcoming nuptials.

“I think before our wedding, Caelynn, we should go through a process to be born-again virgins,” Unglert, 32, told Miller-Keyes, 28, on the Monday, August 8, episode of the couple’s “Help! We Suck at Being Newlyweds” podcast with Jared Haibon. “I wonder what that would look like … what kind of hoops would we have to jump through in order to get that confirmed with the church or whoever that might be.”

Unglert noted it would be nice for both him and Miller-Keyes, to go into their wedding day “pure.” While Miller-Keyes didn’t seem opposed to the idea, she said the plan “would never happen” since Unglert isn’t a huge fan of church.

“I’d still do it, you know I think it would be fun to say we both lost our virginities on our wedding night,” Unglert admitted.

While listening to the twosome’s back and forth, Haibon, 34, was curious about how long the duo would have to abstain to make the process official. Miller-Keyes, for her part, believed the idea of being born-again was “based on faith” and would involve “months of prayer.”

Haibon suggested that Unglert and Miller-Keyes should begin the day before their wedding. Meanwhile, Unglert wondered if he could get “an online certificate” to expedite the plan similar to becoming an ordained minister.

“It’s probably all on the same website,” Haibon quipped. “You can get ordained, you can get Groupons for skiing and you can get a certificate to be a born-again virgin.”

All kidding aside, Unglert seemed interested in moving forward with the idea and told Miller-Keyes they “should explore it.”

Miller-Keyes and Unglert met during season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired in 2019. The pair — who had their fair share of drama on the show — left the beach as a couple. After three years of dating, Us Weekly confirmed that Unglert proposed in October 2022.

Since their engagement, Miller-Keyes and Unglert have been open about their plans for their nuptials and if they want to expand their family. In April, Unglert revealed he would consider using his brother as a sperm donor if he was unable to have a child.

“That’s always been my plan for if I’m sterile,” he said. “So, if I’m sterile, that’s what I always imagined myself doing. Because their DNA is close to mine.”

Despite Unglert’s worries about potentially being infertile, Miller-Keyes noted that her beau’s sperm was OK and he had gotten it checked out eight years ago.

