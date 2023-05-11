She found her main squeeze! Caelynn Miller-Keyes was showered with love ahead of her wedding to Dean Unglert.

“The bridal shower of my dreams 🍊,” the Bachelor alum, 27, wrote via her Instagram on Wednesday, May 10, alongside photos from the Las Vegas celebration. “I felt so loved this weekend!! It’s always fun getting family and friends together. This weekend was absolutely perfect!”

Miller-Keyes got together with her closest friends in Sin City and stayed in a luxurious suite at the Palms Casino. The former reality star shared a series of snaps from the room with herself posing in front of a light pink couch as she held a white purse with the word “Bride” emblazoned on the front.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

In a video clip uploaded on Wednesday, Miller-Keyes showed off some highlights from her stay — which included a decadent brunch setup, a series of outfit changes and an epic dance party with her squad.

The bride-to-be also had a citrus-themed luncheon organized at the Kassi Beach Club inside Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. At the shower, she celebrated alongside her loved ones. The menu included Aperol spritz cocktails, calamari, salads, pizza, avocado toast and more. For dessert, the group indulged in cakes decorated with orange slices and matching flowers.

The former beauty queen met her fiancé, 32, on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019. After three years of dating, Unglert proposed in October 2022. The following month, Miller-Keyes exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about her engagement and teased the couple’s plans for their nuptials.

“We’re in this really fun fiancé phase and also we’re getting to look at venues, we’re getting to decide where we wanna get married. So it’s been fun,” she recalled in November 2022. “We do want all of our friends there, so we’re gonna get married in Aspen. But then I was like maybe, ‘Bam, maybe here.’ And he was like, ‘I have my mind made up,’ and when his mind is made up you can’t talk to him. And I was like, ‘You don’t understand that the wedding process is about a lot of decisions and changing things, so do I just not involve you?’ And he was like, ‘I don’t know.’ So, we’ll see.”

Earlier this month, the Bachelorette alum surprised his soon-to-be-wife with a fourth engagement ring which he gave her during a recent trip to Japan. During an April episode of their “Help! We Suck at Being Newlyweds” podcast, Miller-Keyes explained why she had so many pieces of jewelry.

“I’ve got the one I’m wearing, this is No. 4,” she explained. “No. 3 was the replica. No. 2 is [on] my middle finger [and is the one] that he proposed with. And No. 1 is the one that’s still lost.”

The Virginia native clarified that Unglert proposed with a backup ring after he lost the original “in the garage somewhere.” However, she still dons the placeholder item on her middle finger alongside the third “replica ring” that she wore on her ring finger until receiving the latest diamond.