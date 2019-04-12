As the one-year anniversary of Demi Lovato’s near-fatal drug overdose approaches, the 26-year-old singer is doing everything in her power to maintain her sobriety.

“Demi is determined to stay motivated and sober,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She knows at the end of the day everything is reliant on her own decision-making process.”

To stay on the path to recovery, Lovato is making sure that she is “committed to her schedule, working out and staying away from negative influences to stay healthy,” according to the source.

Through it all, the former Disney Channel star — whose four-month romance with fashion designer Henri Levy ended in March — has made it her mission to surround herself with loved ones.

“She’s keeping her family very close,” the source tells Us. “They’re helping her get through everything.”

Lovato was rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles in late July 2018 after suffering a drug overdose at her Hollywood home. She had celebrated six years of sobriety that March, but revealed in the lyrics of her song “Sober,” which was released in June, that she relapsed.

The Grammy nominee was released from the hospital two weeks after her overdose and immediately checked into a rehab facility for 90 days. In March, Us confirmed that she sought further treatment.

“It was Demi’s decision and she checked out after about two weeks,” a source explained. “She is in a better head space and recognizes the seriousness of her addiction.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

