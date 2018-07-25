A simpler time. Selena Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, shared a sweet throwback photo of her daughter with Demi Lovato after the 25-year-old’s apparent overdose and subsequent hospitalization.

“This was exactly 10 yrs ago at S, Sweet 16. @ddlovato we love you,” Teefey wrote on Tuesday, July 24, alongside an Instagram pic of Gomez, 26, and Lovato grinning from ear to ear in 2008. “The world is a better place because of these infectious smiles. My heart hurts.”

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Us Weekly earlier in the day on Tuesday that officers were sent to Lovato’s home around 11:37 a.m. local time. TMZ reported that she was “unconscious” after a possible drug overdose. A source told Us that she was administered Narcan, which is used to reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose in an emergency situation.

Lovato was then rushed to the hospital in Los Angeles. Hours later, the “Confident” singer’s rep provided an update on the Camp Rock alum’s condition. “Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support,” her rep said in a statement to Us. “Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

Gomez, for her part, has yet to publicly comment on Lovato’s relapse and hospitalization. The “Back To You” singer met Lovato on the set of Barney and Friends in 2002 when they were 7 years old. Both women rose to fame on the Disney Channel and documented their friendship on their Youtube channel in 2008. They also costarred in the 2009 Disney Channel original movie Princess Protection Program.

The stars had a falling out in 2010, but Gomez reached out following Lovato’s first stint in rehab.

“Selena called me crying when I was in there and was just so worried,” Lovato previously said. “I was like, ‘Look, I should be the one crying, it’s all good!’ But she was so worried and ever since then we’ve gotten closer.”

While the two women have appeared to have their ups and downs over the years, Gomez supported Lovato after the release of her 2017 YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated. “This was beautiful,” Gomez commented on Lovato’s Instagram post about the film in October. “I’m so happy for you. You always continue to be bold and real. I wish more people were like you. Love you.”

Lovato replied: “@selenagomez thank you so much, this means the world to me and more. Love you too.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

