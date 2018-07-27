The Lovatics are staying strong. Demi Lovato’s fans gathered on Thursday, July 26, to sing her hits at outside the venue of her Atlantic City concert, which was canceled following the star’s overdose and hospitalization.

In a video shared on Twitter by a fan account, a large group of people can be seen belting out Lovato’s ballad “Sober,” which the Disney Channel alum released last month and revealed that she had relapsed after six years of sobriety. In another clip posted on the social media platform, the group sings her track “Tell Me You Love Me.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, July 24, that the 25-year-old singer was rushed to the hospital following an apparent drug overdose. A source told Us that Lovato was given Narcan, a drug used to reserve the effects of opioid overdose. Hours later, Lovato’s rep confirmed she was “awake and with her family” after the incident.

Us later confirmed on Tuesday that Lovato’s appearance at the Atlantic City BeachFest Concert Series set for Thursday had been canceled “in light of today’s news.” The “Sorry Not Sorry” crooner’s guest appearance on the Tuesday episode of Fox’s Beat Shazam was also pulled.

Lovato’s fans were quick to send the singer support on social media after news of the overdose broke. Multiple hashtags, including #PrayForDemi, trended on Twitter. The following day, people shared stories of how the star’s journey gave them hope over the years through the hashtag, #HowDemiHasHelpedMe.

“#HowDemiHasHelpedMe i remember one night in the hospital after an attempt, i was sitting in my hospital room on the floor next to the radio with my head against the wall and tears were streaming down my face,” one person wrote on Twitter. “then ‘skyscraper’ came on the radio. and i knew id be okay.”

Another fan tweeted, “in 6th grade i struggled with anorexia & ‘believe in me’ saved me. in 7th grade i had my suicide note written & struggled with self harm & ‘skyscraper’ saved me. in 9th grade i was diagnosed with bipolar disorder & ‘warrior’ saved me. i will forever love her #HowDemiHasHelpedMe.”

“#HowDemiHasHelpedMe when I was at the worst part of my life and I just wanted to give up completely, Demi’s speeches and music and book just kept me going and helped me be able to finally ask for help,” a third user posted. “I just recently passed 5 years clean and I credit that partially to her.”

Scroll through to see more brave tributes to Lovato from her fans:

#HowDemiHasHelpedMe she taught me that recovery is never a straight line and relapses happen to everyone. And that's okay, it doesn't mean you aren't trying or that you'll never get better. — emily (@baemamee) July 26, 2018

Stone cold helped me when I was going through a breakup

sorry not sorry helped me become unapologetically myself

Skyscraper brought me out of depression

Confident made me feel like I could take on the world

Really dont care helped me remember my worth. #HowDemiHasHelpedMe — Caity 🌻 (@afreckledfemme) July 25, 2018

#HowDemiHasHelpedMe I've learned that I am not perfect, I don't have to change myself for others, and even when I'm in a deep hole I can always get out of it and shine bright. — Logan Benson (@logjwben) July 25, 2018

#HowDemiHasHelpedMe

Words can't say enough…

This woman keeps on inspiring me everyday with her beautiful soul.

"Skyscraper , warrior , sober …"

Should I continue ?? She has inspirational songs that she inspires people from them…

Be sure , every LOVATIC has a story ! — #PrayForDemi (@d7iscoming) July 26, 2018

She helped me ask for help. Her music has been there with me in waiting rooms before counselling, her music has been there for me in all my hospital stays. She has been there for me in my dark times and I am so grateful for her #HowDemiHasHelpedMe — freya-jean (@freya_jean1997) July 25, 2018

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

