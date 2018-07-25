Justin Bieber is the latest celebrity to send Demi Lovato love and light amid her recent relapse and hospitalization for an apparent overdose.

“It’s very sad. No, I haven’t talked to her, but my prayers go out to her and her family for sure,” Bieber, 24, told TMZ on Wednesday, July 25. “I thought she was sober, that’s terrible, right?”

Last month, Lovato, 25, revealed that she had relapsed after six years of sobriety through an emotional track titled “Sober.” A little over a month later, the “Warrior” crooner was rushed to the hospital following a possible overdose.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 24, that paramedics were sent to the Disney alum’s home just before 12 p.m. local time. A source later told Us that Lovato was given Narcan, which reverses the effects of a narcotic overdose.

On Tuesday evening, Lovato’s rep revealed that “Solo” singer was awake following the incident.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support,” Lovato’s rep said in a statement to Us. “Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

Bieber, meanwhile, dated Lovato’s childhood friend Selena Gomez on and off from 2011 to 2014 and again from November 2017 before splitting again in March. (The “Love Yourself” singer confirmed his engagement to Hailey Baldwin earlier this month.)

While Gomez has yet to publicly react to Lovato’s possible overdose, the “Same Old Love” singer’s mother, Mandy Teefy, shared a throwback photo of the two women from 2008 on Tuesday.

“This was exactly 10 yrs ago at S, Sweet 16. @ddlovato we love you,” Teefey wrote on Instagram. “The world is a better place because of these infectious smiles. My heart hurts.”

