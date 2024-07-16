Derek Hough is paying tribute to Richard Simmons by sharing behind-the-scenes footage from the late fitness mogul’s visit on Dancing With the Stars.

“In 2007 My very 1st season on @dancingwiththestars I had the pleasure of meeting this wild ball of energy :),” Hough, 39, wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 15.

Hough noted that Simmons stopped by DWTS during season 5, while he was partnered with Jennie Garth. The duo ultimately placed fourth in the reality dancing competition.

“Mr. Simmons was there to help @jenniegarth with her confidence but ended up boosting mine instead with a song about my ‘perfect’ hair 😂,” Hough wrote. “Rest In Peace 🙏🏼.”

Alongside the sweet tribute, Hough shared a clip of Simmons singing a jingle about the DWTS pro’s locks. “Derek’s got perfect hair, and I don’t want you to mess it up,” Simmons sings.

Hough also reposted the clip of Simmons’ appearance on the set via his Instagram Story the same day, writing, “2007. My first season on Dancing With the Stars. I was blessed by this impromptu song by Richard Simmons. RIP.”

Hough joined DWTS in 2007, winning six mirrorball trophies during his time in the ballroom before exiting the series in 2016. He has served as a judge on DWTS since 2020.

Days prior to Hough’s upload, news broke that Simmons died in his Los Angeles home on Saturday, July 13. He was pronounced dead on the scene after officers arrived at his residence.

ABC News confirmed on Saturday that authorities believe he died of natural causes. Us Weekly reached out to Simmons’ rep for comment at the time.

People subsequently reported that the Medical Examiner’s Office in Los Angeles had deferred Simmons’ cause of death while an investigation and further testing were underway. Police told the outlet that there “is no foul play involved.”

One day before his death, Simmons celebrated his birthday and sent a message of gratitude to his fans.

“So many of you have sent me birthday wishes on my Facebook and other platforms,” he wrote. “I really appreciate that. I don’t know when your birthday is but I wish you a happy and healthy birthday!”

Simmons made headlines earlier this year when he posted via social media that he was dying after several confusing posts. Later that day, he clarified his health status.

“Sorry many of you have gotten upset about my message today,” Simmons wrote via X in March. “Even the press has gotten in touch with me. I am not dying. It was a message about saying how we should embrace every day that we have. Sorry for this confusion.”

Simmons subsequently confirmed that he had been diagnosed with skin cancer.