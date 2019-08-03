Dove Cameron and the Descendants 3 cast sent texts to the late Cameron Boyce minutes before the movie premiered on the Disney Channel on Friday, August 2.
Cameron, 23, shared a screengrab from her group text chain with Boyce, Sofia Carson and Booboo Stewart.
“I love you so much,” she and Carson both wrote, while Stewart added, “I love you so much too.”
She also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the film on Twitter, writing, “6 years. one family. we love you Cameron.” On Instagram, she shared a message to her costars, writing, “words fail me. my heart is heavy with pain, and aching, agonizing love. my siblings. 6 years with the best. how did i get so lucky?”
i think that’s all the behind the scenes content i have. i wanted to post all of it, because i need to give it all away, i can’t hold it anymore. these past 6 years have been filled with more growth, more deep, true love and more vibrant LIFE, than most people experience in a lifetime and for that, i am forever grateful and forever indebted. i am humbled by the relationships i have made, the family i have found. i never thought i would ever feel truly SEEN for the human alien (that i think all artists feel they are) that i am until i found these people, my tribe. to @kennyortegablog : you are my guiding light, my mentor, my idol, my friend. thank you for shaping me into the performer that i am, you will always have your mark on me. to the fans: you are incredible, your dedication is unfathomable. i cannot believe how loved and cared for you have made us all feel, and all of this is thanks to YOU and your support. we owe it all to you. to our entire cast family , thank you for making me what i am. i truly believe i will never know better people, and i could never put my gratitude into words. to @sofiacarson , @booboostewart.art and cameron. words fail me. my heart is heavy with pain, and aching, agonizing love. my siblings. 6 years with the best. how did i get so lucky? goodbye, descendants. i will be forever grateful for this world, this momentary allowance into what felt like a double life. this world that was only ours, that we got to literally BUILD UP around us, that kept us safe, that let us escape to a place where everything made sense and everyone had love and a place they belonged, in our most formative and sensitive years. i needed you at 17, when i was lost and looking, and now i leave you stronger, deeply rooted and decidedly wild, if not a little heartbroken. although, i never truly leave you.
Boyce died on July 6 at the age of 20 from epilepsy.
Cameron opened up to Seventeen last month about her heartbreak over the Grown Ups actor’s sudden passing.
Describing a phone call with Stewart when they heard the news, she said, “We just sobbed without speaking. If there was a word stronger than devastated that could describe the depth of pain that I was feeling, I would use it.”
She revealed that she and her castmates are still using the group chat they shared with Boyce.
“Me, Booboo, Cam and Sofia still have our core 4 group chat active and open, as we have for 5 years,” she said. “It’s hard when there are no adequate words to express the pain we are all feeling, but the usual text is ‘love you.’ Or ‘are you eating?’ Or ‘how are we all today?’ I think something like this horrible loss makes you realize how important you are all to each other. I am grateful for my chosen family at a time like this.”
Boyce’s family set up a charity in his memory — the Cameron Boyce Foundation — to support the causes that the star was passionate about: peace, ending gun violence, the global water crisis and epilepsy awareness.
