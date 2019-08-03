Dove Cameron and the Descendants 3 cast sent texts to the late Cameron Boyce minutes before the movie premiered on the Disney Channel on Friday, August 2.

Cameron, 23, shared a screengrab from her group text chain with Boyce, Sofia Carson and Booboo Stewart.

“I love you so much,” she and Carson both wrote, while Stewart added, “I love you so much too.”

She also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the film on Twitter, writing, “6 years. one family. we love you Cameron.” On Instagram, she shared a message to her costars, writing, “words fail me. my heart is heavy with pain, and aching, agonizing love. my siblings. 6 years with the best. how did i get so lucky?”

Boyce died on July 6 at the age of 20 from epilepsy.

Cameron opened up to Seventeen last month about her heartbreak over the Grown Ups actor’s sudden passing.

Describing a phone call with Stewart when they heard the news, she said, “We just sobbed without speaking. If there was a word stronger than devastated that could describe the depth of pain that I was feeling, I would use it.”

She revealed that she and her castmates are still using the group chat they shared with Boyce.

“Me, Booboo, Cam and Sofia still have our core 4 group chat active and open, as we have for 5 years,” she said. “It’s hard when there are no adequate words to express the pain we are all feeling, but the usual text is ‘love you.’ Or ‘are you eating?’ Or ‘how are we all today?’ I think something like this horrible loss makes you realize how important you are all to each other. I am grateful for my chosen family at a time like this.”

Boyce’s family set up a charity in his memory — the Cameron Boyce Foundation — to support the causes that the star was passionate about: peace, ending gun violence, the global water crisis and epilepsy awareness.

