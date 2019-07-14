Sharing her pain. One week after Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce died at age 20, his Descendants costar Sofia Carson penned an emotional tribute to the late actor on Saturday, July 13.

“To our angel, There are not enough words,” the Adventures in Babysitting actress, 26, captioned a black-and-white Instagram picture of Boyce channeling Peter Pan. “There will never be enough words. I couldn’t bring myself to do this because doing this makes it real.”

Carson continued: “Letting you go is not something I know how to do. And I just can’t fathom living in a world without you. I love you, Cam. And I will love you. Forever.”

The Florida native wasn’t the only cast member of the Disney movie franchise to pay their respects to Boyce after he was found dead in his North Hollywood home on July 6. Dove Cameron, Thomas Doherty and director Kenny Ortega were among the others who publicly addressed Boyce’s untimely passing.

“Cameron was one of my favorite people alive in the world, though I know that’s not unique to me. Cameron was magic. An earth angel,” Cameron said through tears in an Instagram video. “Over the last six years, since he was only 14, Cameron talked me down from countless ledges, got me through eating disorders, helped me out of a dark relationship and through endless breakdowns. He would whisper the dance moves to me on live television when I didn’t know what I was doing or hold my hand quietly to communicate wordlessly when we both knew we were thinking the same thing. I can’t count on my hands the number of times we ruined something because we couldn’t stop making each other laugh.”

Days after the tragedy, Boyce’s family confirmed that the Grown Ups actor had passed away after suffering a seizure.

“Cameron’s tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy,” a spokesperson explained to Us Weekly in a statement. “We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart-wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral — which, in and of itself, is agonizing.”

The Jessie alum’s father, Victor Boyce, took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 10, to share a sweet photo of his son alongside a heartbreaking caption.

“My son. Just hours before he was snatched from our lives. I miss him terribly,” he wrote. “I hope that no one ever has to feel the agony I’m feeling but no one is immune to tragedy. The outpouring of love and support our family continues to receive is so beautiful and appreciated. Thank you all for helping us through our worst possible situation.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!