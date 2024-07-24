Stephen Baldwin is “staying positive” after daughter Hailey Bieber hinted at distancing herself from her famous family.

“I’m trusting in the power of joy, peace, and happiness,” Stephen, 58, captioned a video on Wednesday, July 24. “Finally if anyone hasn’t told you today, 😘 I LOVE YOU ❤️‍🔥.”

Stephen filmed the short video in a car, looking at the camera and saying, “I love you,” before offering a smile to his Instagram followers. His social media message comes one day after his youngest daughter, Hailey, 27, offered an update on where she stands with her immediate family.

“I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent,” she shared in a W Magazine interview published on Tuesday, July 23. “I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family. But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories.”

Hailey said she had a “fairly normal childhood” growing up in Nyack, New York with parents Stephen and Kennya Baldwin and older sister Alaia Baldwin.

“Obviously, I come from the family that I come from, and I always recognized that that was different,” Hailey explained, referring to her family of actors, including her dad and uncles Alec, Danny, and Billy Baldwin.

Hailey and husband Justin Bieber are gearing up to expand their little family. The Rhode Beauty founder announced in May that she was pregnant. Both she and Justin, 30, posted photos from their vow renewal on social media and eagle-eyed fans were quick to clock Hailey’s growing baby bump.

“I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time,” she said of her pregnancy in the same W Magazine interview. “I didn’t have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff.”

Hailey continued, “I probably could have hid it until the end. But I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”

Hailey and Justin got married at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, hosting a larger wedding ceremony in South Carolina the following year.

“People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one,” Hailey also said during Tuesday’s interview. “It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy.”