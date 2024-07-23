Hailey Bieber has seemingly distanced herself from her famous family.

“I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent,” Hailey, 27, revealed in a W Magazine profile published on Tuesday, July 23. “I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family. But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories.”

Hailey spoke candidly about her “fairly normal childhood” despite the Hollywood fame of her dad Stephen Baldwin and her uncles Alec, Danny, and Billy Baldwin.

“Obviously, I come from the family that I come from, and I always recognized that that was different,” said the Hailey, who was born in Tuscon, Arizona, and raised by Stephen and mom Kennya Baldwin in Nyack, New York alongside older sister Alaia Baldwin.

Hailey is in the midst of expanding her immediate family with husband Justin Bieber. The pair got married at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, opting for a bigger wedding the following year. It was just the two of them for a few years until Hailey announced her pregnancy this past May while she and Justin renewed their vows.

“People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one,” Hailey told the magazine about her marriage. “‘Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.’ It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy.”

While Hailey has become a celeb-entrepreneur in her own right with the launch of Rhode Beauty, she and Justin have attempted to keep their relationship semi-private over the past few years. In fact, the couple has opted to live in Idaho part time.

“He’s already there, waiting for me,” Hailey shared during the W Magazine profile, revealing that’s where she plans to spend some time during the tail end of her pregnancy.

Further discussing her first-time foray into motherhood, Hailey told the publication that she kept her pregnancy a secret for the first six months.

“I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time,” she shared. “I didn’t have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff.”

Hailey added: “I probably could have hid it until the end. But I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”