Did Zendaya Shade Blake Lively and Emily Blunt at NYFW?

Don’t put words in her mouth! After Zendaya sat front row alongside Blake Lively and Emily Blunt at the Fall 2018 Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 14, a photo made rounds that had fans speculating she threw shade at the two.

The snap showed the 21-year-old Spider-Man: Homecoming actress seemingly giving the Gossip Girl alum the side-eye as she laughed with Blunt — but she was quick to clarify the rumors.

“A mood,” one Twitter user wrote alongside the clip, which prompted another to ask her “what did they do?”

The Greatest Showman star jumped at the opportunity to nix the gossip: “I 🗣WAS🗣LOOKING🗣AT🗣THE🗣RUNWAY🗣.”

She later tweeted: “Y’all messy that’s all lmao.” She followed it up by retweeting an old video titled “The ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Cast Responds To Internet Trolls.” In the interview she clearly states: “I love my haters.” The video also shows her boyfriend, Tom Holland, reacting to social media backlash about his role as Peter Parker.

And Twitter wasn’t the only place the photo made rounds. An account named Theartofshade_ reposted the pic and wrote: “#CaptionThis 🗯: #Zendaya at the #MichaelKors show during #NYFW with #BlakeLively and #EmilyBlunt 👀”

Zendaya replied: “First off, I was looking at the runway, asking when the show was gonna start, don’t do me😂😂😂😂 #trynamakemelookshady.”

Us Weekly confirmed in July 2017 that Zendaya and Holland — who met on set of the film — are dating. “Tom has met Zendaya’s family and they love him,” a source close to the actress told Us in December that same year. “They are still seeing each other, it’s been about a year.” The actors have yet to go public with their relationship.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!