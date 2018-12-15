Still her day. Diddy spent Kim Porter’s birthday celebrating his late ex-girlfriend exactly one month after her death.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY KIM!!! We miss you soooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo-Soooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo MUCH,” the rapper, 49, captioned a drawing of Porter on Instagram on Saturday, December 15. “#KimPorterDAY HAPPY HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

Diddy followed up with another Instagram post. “Happy Birthday Kim,” he wrote. “We love you and we miss you. #KimPorterDay.” The sweet message accompanied a video of the musician and Porter discussing their now 11-year-old twin daughters, Jessie James and D’Lila, while the model was pregnant with them.

The three-time Grammy winner, who declared Saturday “Kim Porter day worldwide,” also rang in his girls’ 12th birthday with an ‘80s-themed, roller skating party. “We’re about to have a ball. We want y’all to join us in the vibration and the energy,” he teased on his Instagram Story on Friday, December 14. “Once again just thank y’all for all the prayers and support. I’m just happy that my girls are smiling and healthy and happy.”

Kim Kardashian was among the guests in attendance and Diddy shared videos of the twins skating with friends and being serenaded beside a giant birthday cake. The “Been Around the World” rapper took a lap around the rink with his and Porter’s 20-year-old son, Christian, too.

The girls’ actual birthday is on December 21, but the music producer explained that they celebrated early because of the upcoming holidays.

Porter died at age 47 on November 15 at her home in the Toluca Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles. Her cause of death was “deferred” and “pending investigation” following an autopsy, according to a death certificate obtained by Us Weekly. However, in an emergency dispatch call obtained by TMZ, the actress was described as a cardiac arrest patient.

Diddy and Porter dated on and off from 1994 to 2007. She was also the mother of son Quincy Brown, 27, from her relationship with Al B. Sure!

