Oh, hello there! Diddy celebrated Christmas in style by showing newborn daughter Love for the first time in a festive family photo.

“Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE ❤️,” Diddy, 53, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, December 25, alongside a sweet snap with his blended brood that included the little one rocking a green onesie with a reindeer pattern.

In the pic, the rapper sat in a chair holding his infant while surrounded by his five eldest children — Quincy, 31, King, 24, Chance, 16, and twins D’Lila and Jessie, also 16 — who matched him in red and green striped onesies and Santa hats as they smiled for the camera. The record producer’s son Justin, 28, was not pictured.

Love’s big reveal came two weeks after Diddy announced that he had secretly welcomed his seventh child.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

The newborn’s birth certificate, which was obtained by TMZ on December 12, confirmed that Dana Tran was Love’s mother and that the baby girl was born sometime in October.

Earlier this month, the “I’ll Be Missing You” artist, who is currently dating Yung Miami, clarified his relationship status with the two women.

“@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be,” he Tweeted at the time. “She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”

He continued, “So think what you want. But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna to come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE.”

The “Bad Boy for Life” rapper first became a father in 1993 when he welcomed son Justin with Misa Hylton. After the two called it quits, Diddy moved on with Kim Porter and the pair had an on-and-off romance from 1994 to 2007.

The New York native and actress expanded their family in 1998 with son Christian, and twin daughters, D’Lila Star and Jessie James, who were born in 2006. Diddy also adopted Porter’s son Quincy Taylor Brown, whom she shared with singer Al B. Sure!.

After the Grammy winner welcomed twins with the Single Ladies alum, it was revealed that he fathered another daughter, Chance, five months before with Sarah Chapman. Diddy took responsibility for his daughter in October 2007, 15 months after her birth.

Diddy and Porter never married and the Georgia native died in 2018 after battling pneumonia. During an interview with Vanity Fair in August 2021, the artist formerly known as Sean Combs referred to her as the love of his life.

“Cause I was like, man, you had it. I’m not saying I would do any of it differently. God willing – I would have had more time,” Diddy told the outlet of the time of his late partner. “I look at my life as I got a second chance. I’m on my second mountain.”