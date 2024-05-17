Diddy’s alleged drug mule Brendan Paul will not face jail time.

Paul, 25, will instead enter a drug diversion program, which is expected to last around six months.

“Brendan accepted the prosecutor’s offer to permit his entry into the diversion program which, after completion, the case against him will be dismissed in its entirety,” his attorney, Brian Bieber, told Us Weekly in a statement.

Paul’s hearing, initially scheduled for Friday, May 17, has been canceled.

Paul was arrested on March 25 at Opa-Locka Airport in Miami and was charged with cocaine and marijuana possession, though the marijuana charge was eventually dropped. His plea deal is a “standard offer to a nonviolent defendant with no priors,” a representative for the Miami-Dade State Attorney told TMZ.

Paul’s arrest came the same day the Department of Homeland Security raided Diddy’s two homes, though it has not been confirmed whether the two incidents are connected. Paul, a former Syracuse men’s basketball player, was named as Diddy’s “drug mule” in Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones’ $30 million lawsuit against the music mogul.

Jones claimed he “personally witnessed” Paul acquiring and distributing drugs to Diddy, 54, as well as his entourage. Those drugs allegedly include “ecstasy, cocaine, GHB, ketamine, marijuana, mushrooms and tuci.”

The lawsuit also alleged Paul transported or intended to transport drugs in airplane baggage on flights between Los Angeles, Miami, Virginia, the Caribbean and London three times in December 2022, April 2023 and November 2023.

The same lawsuit accused Diddy of sexual assault and harassment stemming from the time Diddy and Jones worked together, from September 2022 to November 2023.

Diddy’s attorney Shawn Holley denied the accusations in a statement to Us in April.

“Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit, shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday,” Holley said. “His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines.”

Jones is among multiple people who have accused Diddy of sexual misconduct. Diddy asked a judge on May 10 to dismiss a 2023 lawsuit in which a woman alleged she was sex-trafficked and gang-raped by Diddy in 2003.

Diddy denied the allegations in a statement to Us.

“ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” he told Us in a statement. “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.”

Diddy concluded: “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”