A lawyer for Sean “Diddy” Combs and his youngest son, Christian “King” Combs, has slammed the attorney representing the woman accusing King of assault.

Aaron Dyer cautioned the public to meet the potential lawsuit with skepticism, pointing the finger at the accuser’s attorney, Tyrone Blackburn.

“We have not seen this woman’s claim but I’m sure we can expect the same kind of manufactured lies … just as we saw in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit — which has yet to be served,” Dyer said in a statement to Us.

Grace O’Marcaigh claims King, 25, sexually assaulted her while she was working on a yacht that his father chartered in 2022. King’s father is charged in the same suit for premises liability and for aiding and abetting King in the alleged assault.

“[Blackburn] was just slapped by a federal judge in New York earlier this week for his ‘pattern of behavior’ in ‘improperly [filing] cases in federal court to garner media attention, embarrass defendants with salacious allegations and pressure defendants to settle quickly,’” Dyer continued.

Dyer is referring to a court filing by Judge Denise Cote that suggests Blackburn has a history of filing lawsuits aimed at attracting media attention to pressure high-profile defendants into settling quickly.

Blackburn has faced similar accusations in the past, including from lawyers representing Nicki Minaj, T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, who accused him of participating in a “sordid shakedown campaign” to extract settlements from the artists.

“Two days after he was referred to the disciplinary committee in the Southern District of New York, it’s interesting he chose to file a new suit in California,” Dyer’s statement concludes. “This is just another page from that same playbook, as we learned of this lawsuit the same way anyone hears about Mr. Blackburn’s filings: through the media.”

King broke his silence on the matter on March 29, days after he was detained and later released by law enforcement. He posted a message via Snapchat that read, “Stop with the 🧢,” using the slang term of “cap,” i.e. lying.

The lawsuit comes at a time where Diddy is facing sexual assault accusations himself and is the subject of a federal probe investigating sexual assault, sexual trafficking and other potential criminal activity.

Diddy has denied the allegations, even as the Department of Homeland Security raided his mansions in Los Angeles and Miami in late March. The New York Post reports DHS sought cell phones and computers from the music mogul as part of the probe. He has not been charged or arrested in connection to the federal investigation.