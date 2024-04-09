Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ bizarre “it was handled” reply to Eminem’s claim that he put out a hit on Tupac Shakur has sparked yet more controversy for the embattled music mogul.

Diddy’s response to the rapper’s 2018 diss track Killshot, which tied him to the murder of the late rap icon has resurfaced as Diddy is entangled in lawsuits and home raids.

In the song Eminem, 51, rapped: “Kells, the day you put out a hit’s the day Diddy admits that he put the hit out that got Pac killed, ah!” in reference to the infamous 1996 drive-by shooting drive in which the legendary rapper was murdered.

Following the release of the track, Diddy, 54, responded to the in a now-deleted episode of the Joe Budden YouTube podcast.

During his guest appearance, he shared a very cryptic reaction telling listeners that the situation with Eminem was “handled” privately, adding: “He said, ‘There’s nothing to say about it.’ It’s in my hands. He wild.”

Eminem later claimed that the lyrics were a joke. According to reports by a British entertainment magazine, rapper Jay Electronica came to Diddy’s defense at the time, writing on Twitter: “How dare you accuse Diddy of killing Tupac… You best tread carefully, son, before I come tear your ivory tower down like Sulaiman done the Templar Knights.”

Diddy, who managed Tupac’s rival Notorious BIG, who was also killed iconic rapper who was also murdered in a drive-by shooting in the early hours of March 9, 1997 in Los Angeles at age 24, has long fended off internet trolling and rumors that he had some involvements in Tupac’s death.

There has, however, been new updates in the murder case. Last September Keefe D was arrested and charged with allegedly providing the weapon in Tupac’s slaying. It’s recently been announced that Keefe D’s trial is scheduled for November 4th. In the meantime, Diddy has been facing his own legal woes.

Diddy is a subject of a federal sex trafficking investigation, of sexual assault, sexual trafficking and engaging in other criminal activity. He has denied all the allegations, calling them “sickening”.

News broke on March 25 that Homeland Security had raided his properties in Los Angeles and Miami. According to the law enforcement agency, the raids were connected to an ongoing federal sex trafficking investigation.

Diddy was not on site when either of the raids occurred though reports claimed that his sons King and Justin, 30, had been home. TMZ reported on Monday that both King and Justin were detained by police and released several hours later.

Diddy has not been presently charged or arrested in connection to the investigation and a lawyer denied the music mogul’s involvement. However, King is being sued for sexual assault.

A new lawsuit filed Thursday, April 4 in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleges that the 25-year-old sexually assaulted a woman while she was working on a yacht that his music mogul father, 54, chartered for a trip in 2022.

A lawyer for King slammed the attorney representing the woman accusing King of assault.

Aaron Dyer cautioned the public to meet the potential lawsuit with skepticism, pointing the finger at the accuser’s attorney, Tyrone Blackburn.

Dyer said in a statement to Us Weekly, “We have not seen this woman’s claim but I’m sure we can expect the same kind of manufactured lies … just as we saw in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit — which has yet to be served.”