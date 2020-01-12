Dina Lohan, the mother of actress Lindsay Lohan, was arrested on Saturday, January 11, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident in Merrick, New York, according to News 12 Long Island.

The television personality, 57, was driving a 2016 Mercedes vehicle around 7 p.m. when she allegedly struck another car outside of a Outback Steakhouse restaurant, TMZ reported.

Dina reportedly fled the scene, but was followed back to her Long Island home by the woman who she allegedly hit. The police arrived shortly afterwards and attempted to test the Living Lohan alum for drugs and alcohol after seeing her display signs of intoxication, according to TMZ.

Dina reportedly refused to submit to the test and was arrested for driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. She is currently in custody awaiting arraignment, TMZ reported.

Dina’s attorney, Mark Jay Heller, defended his client in a statement to Us Weekly on Sunday, January 12. “Dina Lohan has not been evaluated concerning her intoxication,” he said. “The allegations are unfounded and we intend to vigorously defend this case, which is returnable in the county court this coming Wednesday.”

The former reality TV star’s latest arrest is not her first brush with the law. Dina was previously arrested in September 2013 for speeding and driving under the influence in Nassau County, Long Island.

She accepted a plea deal, which included admitting guilt, at the time, and was sentenced to 100 hours of community service, the revocation of her drivers license for one year and $3,000 fine.

Dina most recently made headlines in April 2019 when it was revealed that she and her online boyfriend of five years, Jesse Nadler, had broken up.

Us reported that Nadler, who Dina never met in person, pulled the plug on their relationship after Dina snapped at him over a Facebook photo he shared of a friend’s book. He was reportedly planning to propose at their first face-to-face meeting, according to The Blast.

A source told Us at the time that the split was “a storm in a teacup, there was no meeting scheduled as of yet because Dina was already suspicious that [Jesse] was media hungry and she is in talks about doing several new shows — including a dating show.”

The Celebrity Big Brother alum previously gushed about Nadler on a March 2019 episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

“He’s my friend. We’re, like, really good friends,” she said. “He is an amazing guy and we’re good friends and we met on Facebook.”