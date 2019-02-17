Is this a case of Freaky Friday? Lindsay Lohan claimed that someone impersonated her on social media and threatened CBS under her name.

Two days after Lohan, 32, made headlines for slamming the TV network, the Mean Girls alum denied the reports. “I have been made aware that further comments were added to my last Instagram post as to appear that I wrote them,” she captioned a photo of herself with her arms raised above her head on Instagram on Saturday, February 16. “Firstly, I can guarantee these comments were not made from me.”

The Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club star, who allegedly blasted the television station following mom Dina Lohan‘s exit from Celebrity Big Brother, continued: “Sadly from investigation I have learned that a past member of my team who had access to my account made these changes.” Lindsay said that the matter has since been “dealt with internally.”

The Disney alum then went on to “personally thank” CBS, as well as Celebrity Big Brother, for giving her mother “this incredible opportunity and also to say how proud I am of my Mom for what she has achieved. Also MTV and Viacom for their wonderful support.” (The Parent Trap actress’ Beach Club show is property of MTV/Viacom.)

Lindsay capped off her note, writing, “I want to thank those who made me aware of what was happening on my social media channels . Thank you. Lindsay x.”

Earlier this week, a scathing message was posted on the Until Lindsay Lohan author’s social media accounts after Dina was voted off of the competition series during the season 2 finale. “Finally #family @alianalohan #free @cbs_bigbrother you suck and get no Valentine’s from @lohanbeachclub @mtv,” the note read on Thursday, February 14. “My mother is an AMAZING woman and she did so well. … The secrets she told me a few hours ago are going to #EXPOSE #YOUALL #dinalohan #dfwm.”

Dina became the center of attention while filming when she revealed that she has never met or even FaceTimed her boyfriend after dating for half a decade. “I can’t wait to tell you about this guy. I’ve been talking to him for five years. Like, every day. A lot,” she told her fellow houseguests during the February 7 episode. The 56-year-old noted that her beau, later identified as Jesse Nadler, lives in San Francisco, while she resides in New York. “I swear to you, he’s real. I swear, it’s crazy. But I’m going to marry him.”

The Living Lohan alum made it to the final episode of the reality series, which aired on Wednesday, February 13, but was evicted by Ricky Williams. Tamar Braxton went on to win the competition.

