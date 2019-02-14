Defending her mom. Lindsay Lohan blasted CBS after her mother, Dina Lohan, returned from filming Celebrity Big Brother season 2.

“Finally #family @alianalohan #free @cbs_bigbrother you suck and get no Valentine’s from @lohanbeachclub @mtv,” the Mean Girls star, 32, captioned an Instagram photo of herself on Thursday, February 14. “My mother is an AMAZING woman and she did so well.”

She added: “The secrets she told me a few hours ago are going to #EXPOSE #YOUALL #dinalohan #dfwm.” (Lindsay’s rep had no comment on her post.)

Dina became the center of attention while filming the CBS reality series when she revealed that she has never met or even FaceTimed her boyfriend of half a decade. “I can’t wait to tell you about this guy. I’ve been talking to him for five years. Like, every day. A lot,” she told her fellow houseguests during the February 7 episode. “I feel like I know him. You know when you talk to someone on the phone, like, you feel like you know them?”

The 56-year-old noted that her beau, later identified as Jesse Nadler, lives in San Francisco, while she resides in New York. “It’s personal,” she explained at the time. “I swear to you he’s real. I swear, it’s crazy. But I’m going to marry him. It’s really, really true. I talk to his mom!”

Lindsay later gave her two cents on the situation via Instagram. “So proud of you mommy!” she wrote. “But no more weird #catfish please.”

For his part, Dina’s ex-husband, Michael Lohan, approves of her mate. “Actually, he’s a really nice guy with a good heart, and I like him. And if he makes Dina happy, I’m happy for them,” the 58-year-old told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, February 13, after conversing with Nadler. “Dina needs somebody in her life she can trust, and quite honestly, after my communication with him and knowing her, they are perfect for each other.”

Dina made it to Wednesday’s Celebrity Big Brother finale before getting evicted by Ricky Williams. Tamar Braxton went on to win the competition.

Us has reached out to CBS as well as Dina and Michael’s reps for comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!