Adam Levine’s shirtless 2019 Super Bowl performance is still turning heads days after the Maroon 5 frontman stripped down during the last song of his set — but the focus is now on one tattoo in particular.

The “Girls Like You” crooner, 39, showed off his inked arms and core during the halftime show on Sunday, February 3, and though Twitter users had mixed feelings, one thing many are left pondering is whether his left chest tattoo spells out “BRO” with the “O” being his nipple.

“Guys i have REALLY tried to avoid talking about this BUT: do adam levine’s tattoos and left nipple spell out ‘BRO’ or am i wild,” MTV News’ Terron Moore tweeted. Another user joked: “1989: I bet that in 30 years, we’ll have flying cars, and someone would have found the cure for cancer. 2019: ‘Do Adam Levine’s tattoos and left nipple spell out ‘BRO’ or am I wild?’”

While Many Twitter users asked the same question, others were quick to debunk the rumors, pointing out that the “B” may actually be a “D” as a tribute to Levine’s 2-year-old daughter, Dusty Rose, whom he shares with wife Behati Prinsloo. (Levine and the Victoria’s Secret model, 30, also share 11-month-old baby girl Gio.)

“D.R. probably for Dusty Rose (his daughter’s name), esp. with the rose above the letters,” one tweeter wrote with a nod to the flower tattoo right above it.

The ink wasn’t the only thing that had people talking. Super Bowl viewers were perplexed by the Voice coach being praised for showing off his skin years after a nip slip during the halftime show almost ruined Janet Jackson’s career.

“Janet Jackson’s good reputation was tarnished for 50 percent less nipple than we saw today,” New York Post writer Brooke Rogers tweeted. Many followers mimicked the thought.

The “Rhythm Nation” songstress, 52, was performing alongside Justin Timberlake in 2004 when the wardrobe malfunction happened. Jackson has yet to be asked back to perform at the highly anticipated sporting event, though the “Man of the Woods” singer, 38, headlined the 2018 show.

