



How you doin’? Friends fans have a lot of iconic episodes to celebrate each holiday season, but when it comes to one golden retriever named Kevin, there is no better episode than “The One With All the Thanksgivings.”

“The One With All the Thanksgivings #joeytribbiani,” the adorable dog, who goes by A Golden Named Kevin on Instagram, shared with his followers in November.

In the photo Kevin, whose “friends call me Lil’ Kev” wore a turkey hat on his head in order to channel his inner Joey Tribbiani from the NBC sitcom. In the background you can see that Kevin was watching the memorable episode, where Joey (played by Matt LeBlanc) puts a real turkey on his head and freaks out his friends.

The 1998 episode also featured Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) wearing the giant turkey on her head, with big sunglasses, in order to make Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) feel better. It worked too — the hijink caused Chandler to tell Monica that he loved her for the first time.

To make this ode to Friends even cuter, Kevin shared another post of him wearing the turkey hat, this time however he licks his chops — another nod to the always hungry Friends character, Joey. “🎶 Pour some gravy on meeee 🎼,” the caption reads.

Kevin’s holiday spirit and themed photos don’t stop at Thanksgiving and Friends jokes. His profile features pictures of him wearing a reindeer head for Christmas, a shark float for summer and lots of Halloween costumes, including a knight, a bat and a character from A Handmaid’s Tale.

The cast of Friends, which ran from 1994 to 2004, and also starred David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green and Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, have yet to comment on Kevin’s funny photos.

The former castmates have been spending time together however, including a November 7 reunion between Cox, 55, and Perry, 50. “Guess who I had lunch with today,” Cox wrote on her Friends photo at the time. “I KNOW!! Could I BE any happier? #realfriends.”

Plus, the costars will be back together on screen once more thanks to a Friends reunion special that is reportedly in the works for HBO Max’s 2020 launch. On November 12, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the core six cast members had signed on to bring the characters to the new streaming platform.