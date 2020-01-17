Tough times. Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman admitted that he’s fallen on financial hard times since the passing of his wife, Beth Chapman, in June 2019.

“I’m broke,” the reality star, 66, told The New York Times in an interview published on Friday, January 17. Dog attributed his financial woes to years of medical bills, and taking care of his big family.

At the time of the interview, which was September 2019, the publication reported that if Dog didn’t close his current bounty hunting case, the bank would take his home in Colorado.

The Dog the Bounty Hunter alum has 13 children and has been married more than once, all of which has led to his lack of funds — especially after his wife of more than 10 years died less than a year ago.

In addition to dealing with Beth’s medical issues — she had cancer for two years — Dog encountered many of his own over the years, all of which were expensive. He was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism after being hospitalized for a heart emergency in September 2019.

During the final episode of Dog’s Most Wanted in November 2019, the TV star admitted that after Beth’s death led him to contemplate suicide.

“I just hope that I don’t live very much longer without her, because now she made the first step, she’s through the gate,” he said on the show’s finale. “She paved a way for me. I want to take a goddamn pain pill so bad. I feel like if I did something to myself right now and passed away suicidal and I got to heaven and was like, ‘Hi honey,’ and would she go, ‘You d–k a– why would you do that?’ Or, would she go, ‘Wow, you’re here.’ I’ll be like ‘Of course I’m here. You left me. I’m here.’ So, am I obligated to do that?”

A few months after his love passed away while the pair was in Hawaii, Dog told Us exclusively that he couldn’t ever marry again.

“There will never be another Mrs. Dog,” he told Us in August 2019. “We both said, ‘If I die, you can have a man. 10 [men], I don’t care. But don’t marry one.’ … And she said, ‘Don’t take my name off your chest, Dog. Do not get married.’ … Don’t worry, I will not get married. I still put the pillows in the middle of the bed. This morning I thought she was still there.”

Although he doesn’t plan on tying the knot again, the TV star does want someone in his life. “I have to have the companionship,” he said. “I don’t do single s–t.”

He is also still yearning for the limelight, he told the New York Times in September 2019.

“I need the attention. I wake up every day and say, ‘Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the baddest bounty hunter of them all?’” he told the publication. “I need love.”

The couple, who appeared on three shows together, share four children — sons Dominic, 35, and Gary, 18, and daughters Cecily, 26, and Bonnie, 21.