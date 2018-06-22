Out on the town! Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, stepped out together for an event in New York City.

The couple, who started dating in late April, attended Metropolitan magazine’s cover party at the upscale Greek restaurant Nerai in NYC on Thursday, June 21.

Since news of their relationship broke, the businessman, 40, and the Fox News host, 49, haven’t shied away from spending time together in the public eye.

Last month, they attended a party in NYC honoring Richard Grenell, the U.S.’s new ambassador to Germany. Earlier in June, they were spotted packing on the PDA during a dinner date at The Grill in NYC.

“Donald stood and kissed her on the lips when she arrived and they hugged each other,” an onlooker told Us Weekly at the time. “They were laughing all throughout lunch and Donald and Kimberly took photos with two people who asked. They were very nice to everyone.”

Trump’s new romance comes nearly two months after his estranged wife, Vanessa Trump, filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage. Even so, Vanessa has publicly supported her ex’s new relationship by coming to Guilfoyle’s defense earlier this month after a New York Daily News columnist called for her firing from Fox News due to her connection to President Donald Trump’s eldest son.

“The lengths people will go to attack a woman simply because she’s dating Don,” Vanessa tweeted on June 14 alongside Donald Jr.’s tweet slamming the op-ed piece against Guilfoyle. “We’ve been separated for over 9 months and respect each other’s decisions & privacy. We’ll focus on raising our great kids. Would be nic if the press did the same rather than obsess over our pvt lives!”

Vanessa’s decision to end the marriage came days before multiple sources confirmed to Us that Donald Jr. had an affair with singer Aubrey O’Day in 2011 during her time starring on Celebrity Apprentice.

Donald Jr. and Vanessa are parents to Kai, 11, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3.

