Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife, Vanessa Trump, appeared in a courthouse in New York City on Thursday, July 26, for the first hearing in their divorce case.

Flanked by Secret Service agents, the Trumps looked solemn as they arrived at state Supreme Court to speak before Justice Michael L. Katz. Donald, 40, wore a blue suit with a white button-down shirt and a striped lavender necktie, while Vanessa, also 40, donned a navy dress.

The Associated Press reported that the pair’s divorce, which was initially listed as uncontested, is now contested. Typically, an uncontested filing means that both parties have agreed on issues such as child custody, division of property and assets, spousal support and child support. The news agency noted that the change in status indicates the estranged couple now disagree on one or more of those issues.

Vanessa filed for divorce from Donald on March 15. “After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the pair said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

The Trumps met at a fashion show in NYC in 2003. They wed at his father President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, two years later. The duo share sons Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, and Spencer, 5, and daughters Kai, 11, and Chloe, 4.

Donald Jr. — who had an affair with Aubrey O’Day from late 2011 to March 2012 during his marriage to Vanessa — is now dating former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle. Vanessa came to the defense of the new couple via Twitter in June by slamming critics who “attack a woman simply because she’s dating Don.”

