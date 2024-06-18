No one is a bigger fan of Jason and Kylie Kelce’s adorable daughters than his mother, Donna Kelce.

“Parents know … 2 out of 3 isn’t bad! 😐😁😁,” Kylie, 31, captioned an Instagram pic of her kids — Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 3, and Bennett, 15 months — posing in front of a rainbow at the beach on Tuesday, June 18. Her caption seemingly poked fun at her youngest daughter, who gave the camera a blank face while her older sisters smiled.

Donna, 71, gushed over her grandkids in the comments section, writing, “The cutest beautiful bunch of ‘lucky charms’ under that rainbow!!!!🌈 ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Donna’s comment was one of many noting the cuteness of Jason, 36, and Kylie’s kids, with some fans trying to determine which Kelce each of the girls resembles the most. “Left to Right – Jason, Travis [Kelce], Kylie 😂,” one Instagram user teased.

Donna opened up about her relationship with her grandkids earlier this year, telling Women’s World that she enjoys making sweet treats with them.

“Baking is a wonderful family activity, and now I have a little helper in Wyatt,” she said in February. “I look forward to passing on my tips and tricks to the girls so they can eventually pass these traditions on to their own families one day.”

One month prior, Donna praised Kylie for being the MVP of their family while chatting exclusively with Us Weekly. “She is just one of those individuals that takes everything onto herself,” Donna shared in January. “She doesn’t need any help.”

She continued: “We’re just very similar in our likes and dislikes and how we feel about the world and everything that goes on in the United States. So yeah, we pretty much have the same temperature when it comes to what’s going on.”

Donna later noted that Jason “got so lucky” finding love with the “amazing” Kylie during a May interview on “The Martha Stewart Podcast,” adding, “Kylie is just one of a kind. I can’t say enough things about her.”

Kylie has returned the favor, recently praising her “strong, independent” mother-in-law during an exclusive interview with Us. “I tell everybody I wish I had the traveling abilities of my mother-in-law. It is those traits that I think helped [Jason] understand that women can be sort of a strong force,” she added.

Jason and Kylie began dating in 2014 and went on to tie the knot in 2018. The pair occasionally give fans glimpses into their family’s downtime via social media.

“We were celebrating a 4th birthday when the Birds went 4-0. It was also Bennie’s first game (outside of my body),” Kylie captioned October 2023 Instagram snaps of their family posing on the Philadelphia Eagles’ home field. (Jason announced his retirement from the NFL team in March.)

Earlier this month, Kylie posted a sweet Instagram Story snap of Bennett unintentionally giving their dog some of her food. “Baloo is here to clean up any crumbs,” she wrote alongside a pic of their dog creeping up behind Bennett as she ate a pastry on Jason’s lap.