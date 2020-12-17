Dealing with heartbreak. Dove Cameron posted a cryptic message to Twitter just six days after announcing her split from longtime beau, Thomas Doherty.

“Some nights are hard, and that’s OK,” the Liv and Maddie alum, 24, tweeted on Thursday, December 17. “I hope you are happy wherever you are. And if you’re not, you can come sit by me. I love you. We’re on the path.”

On Friday, December 11, Cameron revealed that the twosome “decided to part ways” in October. The Descendants costars, who had been quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic, were together for nearly four years.

“The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other, and will remain friends,” she shared via Twitter. “Thank you for allowing us our privacy in this time.”

While working on the Descendants film series together, the Washington native raved about how “intense” the duo’s chemistry was both on and off camera. “People were like, ‘When you guys walk into a room together, it’s insane. Have you ever talked to him?’ And I’m like, ‘No, not really.’ And they’re like, ‘You need to,’” she recalled to J-14 in 2018. “And they’re, like, telling him the same thing, like, ‘Something needs to happen.’ And we’re like ‘No, we’re fine.’ But [director] Kenny [Ortega] came up to me and was like, ‘I think you guys would be really good together.’”

Cameron was previously in a long-term romance with her Liv and Maddie costar, Ryan McCartan. The duo got engaged in April 2016 after three years of dating, but they called it off six months later.

McCartan, 27, tweeted at the time that the Cloud 9 star was the one who “decided this relationship isn’t what she wants” but that they “still love each other very much.”

Earlier this year, the Standoff actor accused his now-ex-fiancée of cheating on him. At the time, he reflected on how overcoming several obstacles last fall was one of his “proudest” moments.

“Within two weeks, my fiancée cheated on and left me, I almost died from food poisoning, and Donald Trump was elected president. I truly didn’t think I would be able to make it through that part of my life,” he wrote while responding to a fan’s question on his Instagram Story in January. “I’m proudest of the light that came from the darkness. And my ability to survive and turn the anger and sadness I had into positive life changes and a new way forward.”

The Dumplin’ actress appeared to hit back at McCartan’s claims by sharing a quote about harmful people. “When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you,” she previously shared. “The misinformation will feel unfair, but stay above it, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth just like you did.”