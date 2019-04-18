Dr. Dre‘s daughter Truly Young “feels the pressure” to succeed at the University of Southern California after the rapper bragged about her acceptance on social media amid the nationwide college admissions scam, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Truly has been told by her parents, if she doesn’t maintain good grades, she will be cut off financially,” the source explains. “She isn’t getting any special treatment at USC.”

The 54-year-old Grammy winner, who shares Truly with wife Nicole Young, celebrated his 18-year-old daughter’s acceptance into the prestigious university on March 23. “My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own. No jail time!!!” the producer, whose real name is Andre Young, captioned a photo of the father-daughter duo at the time.

After news broke that Dr. Dre and Beats Electronics co-founder Jimmy Iovine made a massive $70 million donation to USC in 2013, he deleted the post.

The musician was also making a dig at the parents named in Operation Varsity Blues, including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. While the former Desperate Housewives star, 56, pleaded guilty to fraud charges, the Full House alum, 54, and husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded not guilty after they were indicted earlier this month on additional money laundering charges.

While Loughlin and Giannulli’s daughters, Bella, 20, and Olivia, 19, are still technically enrolled at the university, they do not plan to continue their education there, according to several reports. Truly, meanwhile, is “ready to move out of her parents house after graduation” and “will be living on campus at USC this fall,” per the source.

“Andre is a very, very strict parent, and is a very involved in every element of her life,” the source tells Us, noting that Truly was home schooled in high school and “earned excellent grades.”

With reporting by Jennifer Heger

