Dr. Drew Pinsky has some advice for Demi Lovato following her recent drug overdose.

Pinsky, 59, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, July 26, that he does “not necessarily” believe Lovato, 25, should return to rehab. However, he strongly suggests she “reassemble her sponsor and other people that were involved in her sobriety and focus on her recovery.”

He added: “The most important thing, which I can’t emphasize enough, is that Demi start going to meetings as soon as possible and surround herself with sober friends.”

Lovato was hospitalized on Tuesday, July 24, after paramedics found her unconscious in her Hollywood home following a drug overdose. The Camp Rock alum was treated with Narcan, an emergency medication used to treat narcotic overdoses.

Pinsky, who is known for Celebrity Rehab as well as working with MTV’s Teen Mom stars, says he wasn’t surprised by Lovato’s overdose. “This is nothing out of the ordinary for someone like Demi, who is just like everyone else struggling with addiction,” he told Us. “She is also someone that has been vey public with her struggles with chronic bipolar disorder, eating disorder, and of course, addiction.”

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer celebrated six years of sobriety in March, but three months later, she revealed she had relapsed. A source previously told Us that Lovato fired her sober living coach days before Tuesday’s incident and cut ties with her life coach, Mike Bayer, nearly five months earlier.

Bayer and Lovato once worked together at CAST Recovery Centers in West Hollywood, a decision that Pinksy believes may have impacted the singer’s health. “You can’t do it. You can’t be a business partner and a former patient. It just doesn’t work,” he told Us. “Addicts can’t become business parters with the person treating them, or anyone involved in their treatment. It just blurs lines. You are either a business partner or addict, you can’t be both.”

Despite the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer’s current situation, Pinksy “absolutely” believes she will make a full recovery. “She has the resources and most importantly, she has done it in the past,” he noted. “Relapses aren’t uncommon, it’s just a matter of identifying the trigger for the relapse and actively working on her sobriety in recovery.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

